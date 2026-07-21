NIGC Announces $46.2 Billion in FY 2025 Gross Gaming Revenues

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheNationalIndianGamingCommissiontodayannouncedgross gaming revenues of $46.2 billion for fiscal year 2025. This figure reflects a $2.3 billion increase over FY 2024, representing overall growth of 5.3% across the Indian gaming industry.

The gross gaming revenue figure is derived from independently audited financial statements submitted by 545 gaming establishments operated by 246 tribes across 29 states. Seven of the NIGC's eight regions showed an increase over FY 2024.

"The continued success of Indian gaming further underscores its importance as a means to support self-sufficiency and strong tribal governments," said Vice Chair William (Billy) Kirkland. "The agency is proud to work alongside tribal leaders to uphold a regulatory framework that protects these achievements and ensures the benefits endure for future generations."

"I would like to wish the Indian gaming community a job well done on another strong year. These GGR results reflect the continued commitment of tribal regulators and operators to responsible growth and community benefit," said NIGC Associate Commissioner Sharon Avery.

NIGC uses gross gaming revenue as a key industry measure, defined as the amount wagered minus winnings returned to players. The agency collects this information annually to assess trends and help guide regulatory policy in support of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

A breakdown of the FY 2025 GGR is available by selecting the FY 2025 GGR link.

The National Indian Gaming Commission's mission is to support tribal self-sufficiency and the integrity of Indian gaming through effective regulation. Together with tribes and states, NIGC regulates more than 500 gaming establishments operated by nearly 250 tribes across 29 states. To learn more, visit www.nigc.gov and follow us on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Shawn Pensoneau

(202) 538-5156

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SOURCE National Indian Gaming Commission