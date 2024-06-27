NIGC Announces Record $41.9 Billion FY 2023 GGR

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Indian Gaming Commission released fiscal year 2023 Gross Gaming Revenue numbers totaling $41.9 billion, an increase of $1 billion, or 2.4%, from the historic FY 2022 GGR of $40.9 billion.

Acting Chairwoman Sharon M. Avery and Vice Chair Jeannie Hovland made the announcement at the Wisconsin Gaming Regulators Association Summer Conference in Green Bay, Wis.

This year's revenue reflects the viability of tribal gaming operations, as tribal gaming continues to adapt to technological advances and changes in consumer preferences.

All eight NIGC regions demonstrated growth in gaming revenue since the last GGR report.

"This year's GGR results demonstrate how a strong regulatory framework and diversity of tribal gaming enterprises generates growth in the gaming industry. Again, this year, tribal gaming operators and regulators have proven that their ingenuity and tenacity are catalysts for growth, even in the face of an ever-changing gaming landscape. This steadfastness will ensure that tribal gaming remains a valuable resource for continued economic sustainability in tribal communities," said Avery.

"I congratulate the industry regulators, operators, and tribal leadership on another successful year. Their hard work in meeting and overcoming the challenges presented by an increasingly competitive market is evidence that tribes are resilient, and their gaming expertise is yielding benefits for their nations as IGRA intended," said Hovland.

To view the FY 2023 GGR report, click here.

For more information about the GGR, including charts and graphs, visit www.nigc.gov.

The National Indian Gaming Commission's mission is to support tribal self-sufficiency and the integrity of Indian gaming through effective regulation. Together with tribes and states, the NIGC regulates more than 500 gaming establishments operated by nearly 245 tribes across 29 states.

