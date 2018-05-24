Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft technology recruiter Nigel Frank International is partnering with Microsoft Dynamics solution provider Alpha Variance Solutions to help the firm connect its clients with the best talent.

Since its inception in 2006, Nigel Frank International has helped over 21,000 organizations around the world—including over 4,500 in the US—find the ideal candidate to meet their unique business requirements. Now, the company is lending its hiring know-how in the Dynamics market to AVS customers, ensuring that they have the right skills on hand throughout their implementation and beyond.

Thanks to its partnership with Nigel Frank International, AVS will be able to offer an even more comprehensive service to its clients. Not only will its customers benefit from the expertise of an experienced Dynamics partner, but AVS can now better support their clients' digital transformation by furnishing them with outstanding Dynamics professionals. AVS clients will have access to Nigel Frank International's unrivaled database of qualified Microsoft professionals—the most extensive database of its kind in the world—who can help them get the most out of their new solution.

Based in Midtown Manhattan, Alpha Variance Solutions has been providing Dynamics AX and Dynamics 365 consultancy, training, and development services to the retail and professional services industries for the past three years. Founded on the principles of integrity, understanding, and agility, official Microsoft Partner AVS is committed to offering tailored advice and support throughout the entire implementation cycle.

With a decade of experience as a leading Dynamics consultant and solutions architect behind her, AVS President Yuanming Chu started Alpha Variance Solutions to deliver a simple but critical service; consultative, calculated Dynamics implementations that meet customer needs and surpass expectations.

Alpha Variance Solutions' collaboration with Nigel Frank International represents a further step towards Ms. Chu's mission of going above and beyond for her customers.

"This is a truly impactful alliance that will make use of the best of each company's strengths," says Ms. Chu. "We're looking forward to working with Nigel Frank International to get ahead of client requirements, and deliver world-class project planning and execution in the most competitive format."

For Nigel Frank, taking the opportunity to help a top Microsoft Dynamics partner equip their clients with A-Team talent was a natural move.

"We have a long history of working with the best Microsoft talent in the industry," Line Caspersen, Vice President of Nigel Frank International says, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Alpha Variance Solutions to make their talent more accessible to its clients by utilizing our extensive experience in Dynamics recruitment.

"Alpha Variance Solutions already offers an outstanding service when it comes to Dynamics AX/365 implementations. Its technical methodologies and approach to customer service are second to none; being able to connect clients with outstanding candidates will continue to set AVS apart from the competition when it comes to offering a complete, bespoke service."

ABOUT NIGEL FRANK INTERNATIONAL

Nigel Frank International is the recognized global leader in Microsoft recruitment. With over a decade of experience focusing solely on Microsoft recruitment, Nigel Frank understands the products, markets, and obstacles that its clients face, and thanks to its unrivaled coverage in the marketplace, can connect its clients with high-quality contract and permanent professionals that other generalist recruiters simply don't have access to. In 2017, Nigel Frank placed over 5,000 candidates—almost 23 people every working day.

Nigel Frank International's 500 dedicated Microsoft recruitment consultants, based in ten offices across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, work to deliver on time, on budget, to specification wherever you are in the world.

Backed by TPG Growth, one of the leading private equity firms in the world and investors in Uber, Spotify, and Airbnb, Nigel Frank International has invested over $11m in marketing and support, enabling the company to reach key Microsoft professionals through industry events, sponsorships, and outreach.

ABOUT ALPHA VARIANCE SOLUTIONS

Alpha Variance Solutions is a women-owned, New York City-based Microsoft Dynamics solutions partner. Founded in 2015, the company was built on the foundation of ten years providing successful implementation services to Fortune 500 clients. Alpha Variance Solutions was created to address the most basic and common need in the industry; a partner who listens, and can lead clients through a well-planned and expertly executed implementation.

