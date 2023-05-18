Nigel LeGresley Joins Seagull Scientific as President and Chief Financial Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagull Scientific ("Seagull" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of software for designing, printing, and automating the production of barcodes, labels, documents, and RFID tags, today announced that Nigel LeGresley has joined the Company as President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. LeGresley is a senior enterprise software executive with deep experience across strategy, finance and operations. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Harold Boe.

Harold Boe, Seagull CEO, said, "We are excited to partner with Nigel to continue driving our long-term business strategy. Nigel joins Seagull with more than 20 years of leadership experience scaling high-growth enterprise software businesses. His highly successful track record, deep domain expertise, and passion for strategy execution make him the ideal candidate for this role, and will enable the Company to better serve our valued customers and channel partners."

Nigel LeGresley stated, "I am honored to partner with Seagull in its next phase of growth. The team has built a world class software platform that I am excited to be a part of.  Through its flagship BarTender product suite, Seagull is empowering customers to navigate an increasingly complex operating environment and global supply chain. I look forward to working with my colleagues to accelerate innovation, expand customer relationships, and further our reputation as an industry leader."

Nigel previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Acumatica, a provider of cloud-enterprise resource planning software. Before Acumatica, he held various finance leadership positions at Tableau, EMC/Isilon Systems, PivotLink, and Cerep. He received a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Washington.

About Seagull Scientific
Founded in 1985, Seagull Scientific is a provider of software solutions for designing, printing, and automating the production of labels, barcodes, and RFID tags. The Company's software platform is utilized by businesses across all end markets including aerospace, food & beverage, logistics, manufacturing, medical, pharmaceutical, and retail. The Company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For further information about Seagull Scientific, please visit www.seagullscientific.com

