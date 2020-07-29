Nigel Reinvents Restaurant Management Software Platform

WICHITA, Kan., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nigel has designed and engineered a new restaurant point of sale system with an integrated kitchen display system (KDS), aimed at boosting profitability for the industry using technology and business management software.

"The restaurant industry was begging for a software platform that serves the restaurant's needs and understands restaurant profit margins," states Jon Rolph, President and CEO of Thrive Restaurant Group.

"Nigel was born when we were looking for a new POS for our growing family of restaurants," states Rolph. "Everything on the market felt dated, underpowered, overpriced or downright unusable. We couldn't find anything that worked for us, so we went down a different path and built our own. Our first goal was to improve our own restaurant experience. I think we ended up building something even better."

Thrive began implementing and testing prototype versions of Nigel in its Carlos O'Kelly's and HomeGrown restaurants last year. Nigel features an integrated KDS, mobility tools, enterprise menu management, back-end enterprise data management, and the ability for restaurants to choose their credit card processor.

With a fully functional product and U.S.-based support team in place, Nigel recently hired a Vice President of Business Development, Patrick Bobrukiewicz, to launch the platform nationwide. Bobrukiewicz joins the Nigel team following nearly 10 years as Director of Business Development for Rosnet, a national restaurant analytics and business intelligence company.

"I was blown away by Nigel's desire to innovate and provide support to the restaurant industry," states Bobrukiewicz. "Historically, software companies have been selfish in pricing their products. They haven't taken into account the razor-thin profit margins that restaurants have. With guidance from both sides in the joint venture, Nigel solves that problem."

Nigel is a joint venture brainchild between High Touch Technologies and Thrive Restaurant Group. High Touch has over 35 years of experience producing industry-specific software applications. Thrive owns and operates more than 100 full-service restaurants nationwide.

In the past, Rolph had participated in community involvement events with leaders and employees from High Touch. Knowing the two companies had similar cultures and aspirations, Rolph contacted High Touch to engineer the platform.

"We melded the most successful pieces of our businesses together to produce a platform that will make the dining experience better for patrons, make business management easier for restaurant owners and make working in restaurants easier for employees," states High Touch President and CEO Derrick Nielsen. "High Touch's mission is to bring the human touch to technology. What better way to do that than through partnership and food?"

Visit nigel.com to learn more about the Nigel restaurant management software platform.

