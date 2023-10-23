Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023-2028 Featuring Carbon, Cdcare, & PayQart

The "Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 BNPL payments in Nigeria are expected to grow by 20.9% on an annual basis to reach US$2.8 billion in 2023.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment sector in Nigeria has witnessed substantial growth over the past four quarters, propelled by the expanding reach of ecommerce.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Nigeria remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.7% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the Nigeria will increase from US$2.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$5.1 billion by 2028.

This report presents a comprehensive data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, encompassing an exploration of market opportunities and potential risks spanning various retail categories. With a repository of over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to the Nigerian context, this report furnishes an extensive comprehension of the dynamics within the BNPL market. It offers critical insights into market size, forecasts, and statistics, including those pertaining to market share.

The report goes a step further in dissecting these opportunities by categorizing them based on business model types, sales channels (both offline and online), and distribution models. Additionally, it offers a snapshot of consumer behavior and the intricacies of retail spending in Nigeria. The KPIs are articulated in terms of both value and volume, facilitating a profound understanding of the nuances characterizing the end market.

The research methodology adheres to industry best practices, ensuring an impartial analysis facilitated by a proprietary analytics platform. This approach provides a comprehensive perspective on emerging business and investment prospects within the market.

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.
  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.
  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.
  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.
  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in Nigeria.

Scope

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Carbon
  • Cdcare
  • PayQart

Nigeria BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Nigeria BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans
  • Credit - Long Term Loans

Nigeria BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

Nigeria BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

Nigeria BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

Nigeria BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale

