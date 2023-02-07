Nigeria Cold Chain Market is expected to generate USD ~130 Mn by 2026F owning to thriving E-Commerce, Increase in Imports of Cold Chain Commodities like Pharmaceuticals, and Investments from Foreign Logistics Players: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nigeria Cold Chain Market is in nascent stage due to lack of investment and a smaller number of players to cater to the overall end user's need but there is a strong opportunity for new international players with access to capital to enter in the market. Major players include MDS, Zenith Carex, Cold Hubs. Other players in the market includes TranEX, red Star, KCCL, Wigmore Trading, Flux Logistics.



Development of Better Infrastructure: Development of LAKAJI Agricultural growth corridor and Lekki Sea-Port will significantly increase the efficiency of the logistics traffic. The 42 Free Trade Zones in Nigeria where companies can import and export without being subject to the usual customs and tax, boosts the logistics industry significantly. Improvement of pharmaceutical cold chain, existing players like Zenith Carex are investing to increase their presence in pharma-logistics. Increased investment will drive technological development, and will potentially lead to automation of warehouses and installation of IoT devices. This is will improve real-time data collection and analysis, that will in turn lead to better cold chain management.

Adoption of New Technologies: Increased adoption of new technologies such as RFID, IoT, Temperature sensing systems, by players like Zenith Carex and MDS Logistics. Start-ups like cold hubs have emerged that work on cooling as a service model and offer solar powered storage units to tackle the problem of irregular power supply

Increasing Imports of Cold Chain Commodities: Increased demand by pharmaceutical clients was witnessed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the higher demand of medicines. Horticulture products, like flowers, also require ambient cold warehousing. The demand for these products decreased during the pandemic due to decreased social gatherings. Since the population of Nigeria is growing at a decent pace, and is expected to double by 2050, we can expect the demand of these substances to grow.

Increase in Investments: For the last few years the market is witnessing the entry of new innovative players like Cold Hubs. There has been a trend of new investments by international investment funds e.g., Triple I, an investment fund that invests in Sub-Saharan businesses to drive social impact decided to make an investment in the cold chain industry of Nigeria. The president of Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa, has recently urged all the state(s) and federal governments to invest in cold chain to reduce food wastage.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Nigeria Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by high food produce wastage due to lack of cold chain infrastructure, solar-focused start-ups, and increased disposable income of consumers" by Ken Research observed that Cold Chain market is an emergent market in Nigeria at a growing stage even during the pandemic as well. The rising of E-Commerce Companies and the increase in pharmaceuticals imports, along with the burgeoning demand for Processed and Packaged Foods, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Nigeria Cold Chain Market is expected to see high growth rate over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered

Nigeria Cold Chain Market:

By Cold Chain Market Size (by Revenue/Price or No of Reefer Trucks), 2021 & 2026F:

Cold Transportation

Cold Warehousing

Nigeria Cold Warehousing Market:

By Pallet Size (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F:

Chilled

Frozen

Ambient

By End-User (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F:

Meat & Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Products

Others (Horticulture & more)

By Geography (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F:

Lagos State

Ogun State

Others (Imo State, Abuja State).

Nigeria Cold Transportation Market:

By Mode of Transport (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F:

Land

Air

Sea

By Type of Freight (by Revenue/Price or No of Reefer Trucks), 2021 & 2026F:

International Freight

Domestic Freight

By End-User (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F:

Meat & Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Products

Others (Horticulture & more)

Key Target Audience

Cold Transport Companies

Warehousing Companies

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Vegetables Providers

Meat & Seafood Providers

Dairy products Companies

Government and Institutions

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

MDS Logistics

Zenith Carex

TranEX

Red Star

Cold Hubs

Kenie-O-Cold Chain Logistics

Wigmore Trading

Flux Logistics

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Nigeria Cold Chain Market Overview

Nigeria Cold Chain Market Value Chains

Ecosystem of Major Entities in Nigeria Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Cross Comparison of Technologies in use in Nigeria Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Emerging Technologies in Nigeria Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Nigeria Cold Chain Market Size and Segmentations

COVID Impact on Cold Chain Industry of Nigeria

Trends and Developments in Nigeria Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Issues and Challenges in Nigeria Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Decision Making Parameters for selecting a logistics partner in Nigeria

Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats for Nigeria Cold Chain Industry

Competition Landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in Nigeria Cold Chain

Cold Chain End-User Potential in Nigeria Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Future Market Outlook and Segmentations for Nigeria Cold Chain Market

Cold Transportation Future Market size by Revenue and Segmentation, 2022-26F

Cold Chain Future Market Segmentation by End Users, 2022-26F

Analyst Recommendations

Nigeria Cold Chain Market

