Nigeria Data Center Market Analysis 2023: 15 Existing & 10 Upcoming Centers Unveiled

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Jul, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive database offers detailed insights into 15 existing data centers and 10 upcoming data centers in key locations such as Abuja and Lagos. With a focus on colocation data centers, the database provides essential information on white-floor space, IT load capacity, future capacity additions, and retail colocation pricing, including Quarter Rack, Half Rack Cabinets, and Full Rack Cabinet options.

Key Market Highlights:

Nigeria - A Thriving Secondary Data Center Market in Africa

Nigeria emerges as a notable secondary data center market in Africa, attracting investments from renowned colocation operators. Leading players such as 21st Century Technologies, MDX-I (Equinix), Galaxy Backbone, Rack Centres, and MTN have already made significant contributions to the market's growth.

Global Interest in Nigeria's Data Center Market

Global data center operators are increasingly recognizing the potential of the Nigerian market. Notably, Equinix's acquisition of MainOne (MDX-I) and Digital Realty's acquisition of Medallion Data Centres showcase the growing interest and confidence in Nigeria's data center landscape.

Africa Data Centers - A Major IT Load Capacity Contributor

Africa Data Centers stand out as a significant IT load capacity contributor, accounting for more than 30% of the Nigeria data center market. Their presence further strengthens Nigeria's position as a regional data center hub.

Lagos - The Heart of Nigeria's Data Center Market

Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital, plays a pivotal role in the data center market, contributing to more than 90% of the existing rack capacity in the country. Its strategic location and robust infrastructure make it an ideal destination for data center investments.

Database Overview - Covering Essential Data Points

The database includes an in-depth analysis of each facility, encompassing existing and upcoming data centers:

Existing Data Centers (15 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name (e.g., Lekki II or LGS1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (10 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered:

The database features a comprehensive list of key investors and operators in the Nigeria data center market, including:

  • 21Century Technologies
  • Africa Data Centres
  • Airtel Africa
  • Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
  • CWG PLC
  • Excelsimo Networks
  • ipNX
  • MDX-I (Equinix)
  • Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)
  • MTN
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Rack Centre
  • Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's
  • Kasi Cloud

Target Audience:

The database caters to various industry stakeholders, including data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, and consulting firms, as well as corporate and government agencies seeking insights into Nigeria's dynamic data center market.

