Nigeria Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach of USD 218 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Nigeria data center market report.

The Nigeria data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2020−2026. The Nigeria data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 11 existing and 9 upcoming facilities spread across 2 cities, including Lagos and Abuja.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing data center markets in Africa. The growth in population and internet users, rise in digitalization, and government initiatives will drive data center opportunities in the country.

2. Lagos, the capital city, is the major data center hub in Nigeria, with 10 data center facilities contributing to over 90% of the existing power capacity in the country. Low labor and land costs, and the increased adoption of advanced technology make the city an attractive investment location.

3. 21st Century Technology (21CTL) is building an edge hyperscale data center in Nigeria, with future buildouts planned in Apapa, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Maryland, and Ikeja. MainOne and Rack Centre are also expanding their facilities in the country.

4. New entrants have been witnessed in the Nigeria data center market. For instance, Africa Data Centres is a new entrant that is currently building a facility in Lagos. Teraco Data Environments also plans to enter the Nigeria market in the near future.

5. Migration from on-premise data centers in Nigeria to cloud and colocation data centers is expected during the forecast period, with a higher dependency on managed service offerings compared to stand-alone colocation.

6. Nigeria's strategic location is beneficial for the generation of renewable energy, especially solar power, which the country expects to harness in the coming years. By 2025, electricity generated from renewables is expected to form 10% of the overall electricity generated in Nigeria.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Nigeria

Facilities Covered (Existing): 11



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9



Coverage: 2 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Nigeria

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 7 construction service providers, 11 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/nigeria-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Nigeria Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Nigeria , cloud-based services, IoT, and AI coupled with the adoption of high-power computing servers are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT related technology.

, cloud-based services, IoT, and AI coupled with the adoption of high-power computing servers are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT related technology. Power instability across Nigeria leads to the installation of power backup equipment such as generators among service operators, with diesel generators leading the Nigerian market. In terms of electrical infrastructure, generators are mostly used in N+1 redundant configuration.

leads to the installation of power backup equipment such as generators among service operators, with diesel generators leading the Nigerian market. In terms of electrical infrastructure, generators are mostly used in N+1 redundant configuration. Data center facilities open and under construction from 2020 to June 2021 added over 400 rack cabinets. Some prominent vendors offering 42U rack units include Cisco Systems, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Nigeria Data Center Market – Dynamics

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has released the Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) with the goal of achieving around 30% increase in the cloud adoption by 2024. The revenue from public cloud expects to cross over USD 400 million in 2021, which is likely to reach over USD 1.5 billion by 2026, with SaaS emerging as the leading revenue contributing over USD 170 million in 2021. Descasio, Layer3, MDX-i, VELVOT, Outcess are the major local cloud providers in Nigeria. Also, global cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Huawei Technologies, Oracle, and IBM have a presence in the country. Several sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, education, hospitality, government, and transport have migrated to the cloud platform. Financial companies in the country adopt and migrate to Microsoft Azure. For instance, The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adopted cloud for some of its workloads. Several investors such as Teraco Data Environments, Rack Centre, Africa Data Centres operate or build hyperscale data center campuses in Nigeria. Therefore, the availability of cloud service providers in the country is likely to attract investors.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT Surge fueling Data Center Demand

Rise in Submarine Cable Deployment

Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Smart City Initiatives and Government Support driving Data Center Growth

Nigeria Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity )

(White Floor Area and Power Capacity Lagos (No. of facilities: 10)

(No. of facilities: 10)

Abuja (No. of facilities: 1)

(No. of facilities: 1) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/nigeria-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Jupiter Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

CAP DC

Edarat Group

Future-tech

Interkel

JLB Atchitects

NLE

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Investors

21st Century Technology

Africa Data Centres, Galaxy Backbone

MainOne (MDXi)

Medallion Communications

Rack Centre

Teraco Data Environments

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence