Nigeria Embedded Finance Business Databook Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 54.5% to Reach $1,775.5 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embedded Finance industry in the Nigeria is expected to grow by 54.5% on annual basis to reach US$1,775.5 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 43.0% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,775.5 million in 2023 to reach US$9,842.5 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Nigeria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

3. Nigeria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

4. Nigeria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

5. Nigeria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

6. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

8. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

9. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

10. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

11. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

12. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

13. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

14. Nigeria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

15. Nigeria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16. Nigeria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

17. Nigeria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

18. Nigeria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

19. Nigeria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

20. Nigeria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

21. Nigeria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

22. Nigeria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

23. Nigeria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

24. Nigeria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

25. Nigeria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

26. Nigeria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

27. Nigeria Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

28. Nigeria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

29. Nigeria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

30. Nigeria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v28jb3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets