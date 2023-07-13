Nigeria Petroleum Industry Report 2023: State of the Market, Local and International Influences, Competitive Landscape, Outlook

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Petroleum Industry in Nigeria 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the petroleum industry in Nigeria includes information on the state and size of the upstream, downstream and gas subsectors, infrastructure, economic contribution, reserves, production, consumption, wholesale, retail and distribution. There is information on new projects, investment, corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 41 notable companies including state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which is a major commercial player, multinational majors such as Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies and ENI, local downstream companies such as Matrix Energy, Northwest Petroleum & Gas, Swift Oil, Mainland Oil & Gas, Optima Energy Resources, Ashrami Synergy and Pinnacle Oil & Gas, and companies operating in the gas sector such as NIPCO and Techno Oil.



While Nigeria remains one of the biggest oil producers in Africa, crude oil production has declined in recent years due to underinvestment, sabotage, and oil theft, which experts estimate accounts for about 10% to 20% of the country's oil production. Oil production increased in the first quarter of 2023, but production is lower than the average in 2021.

The country relies on imports for almost all its fuel needs, as all four state-owned refineries remain shut for maintenance. The Dangote refinery, the continent's largest refinery, was commissioned in May 2023, and is expected to help reduce the country's reliance on fuel imports once it comes fully online.



Developments



In May 2023, the government removed a fuel subsidy which had made the country's petrol one of cheapest in the world, but which resulted in significant wastage. Government spending on the fuel subsidy amounted to about 2% of GDP and was equivalent to a third of oil revenues in 2021. The petrol price effectively doubled after removal of the subsidy.

The Petroleum Industry Act, enacted in 2021, is expected to help deregulate the downstream sector and encourage more investment in oil production. The government is also looking to promote natural gas as a transition energy, which could result in liquid natural gas (LNG) production being ramped up.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

3.4. Key Trends

3.5. Key Issues



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Notable Players

4.4. Trade

4.5. Corporate Actions

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Economic Environment

7.2. Labour

7.3. Environmental Issues

7.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

7.5. Input Costs

7.6. Pricing

7.7. Local Content

7.8. Gas Flaring

7.9. Corruption

7.10. Theft, Sabotage and Security

7.11. Safety



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. SWOT ANALYSIS



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites



APPENDICES

Appendix 1 - Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

11 PLC

A. A. Rano Nigeria Ltd

A.Y.M. Shafa Holdings Ltd

AIPCC Energy Ltd

Amni International Petroleum Development Company Ltd

Aradel Holdings Plc

Ardova PLC

Asharami Synergy Plc

Azikel Group Ltd

BOVAS and Company Ltd

Chevron Nigeria Ltd

CNOOC Ltd

Conoil PLC

Danmarna Petroleum Ltd

Emadeb Energy Services Ltd

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

Heyden Petroleum Ltd

Mainland Oil & Gas Company Ltd

Masters Energy Oil and Gas Ltd

Matrix Energy Ltd

MRS Oil Nigeria PLC

Nepal Energies Ltd

Nigeria LNG Ltd

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd

NIPCO PLC

Northwest Petroleum and Gas Nigeria Ltd

Omsa Pillar Astex Company Ltd

Optima Energy Resources Ltd

Oriental Energy Resources Ltd

Pinnacle Oil & Gas Ltd

Quest Oil Group Ltd

Rainoil Ltd

Seplat Energy PLC

Shell PLC

South Atlantic Petroleum Ltd

Swift Oil Ltd

Techno Oil Ltd

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC

Waltersmith Petroman Oil Ltd

West African Exploration and Production Company Ltd

