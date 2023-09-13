Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $5+ Billion market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Social commerce industry in Nigeria is expected to grow by 43.3% on annual basis to reach US$1.19 billion in 2023.

The social commerce industry in Nigeria is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 33.4% projected for the period from 2023 to 2028. During this time frame, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce is set to experience substantial growth, surging from US$1.19 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$5.04 billion by 2028.

This report delivers an in-depth and data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector, encompassing a comprehensive assessment of market opportunities and associated risks. With an extensive array of over 50 KPIs specific to Nigeria, this report provides a holistic understanding of the dynamic social commerce market, including its size, forecast, and market share statistics.

By offering insights into the intricacies of social commerce market dynamics, this report equips businesses with valuable knowledge about emerging opportunities and key trends spanning the period from 2019 to 2028.

It further provides a nuanced understanding of opportunities within various end-use sectors, enabling organizations to assess and capitalize on growth prospects across diverse segments.

Additionally, by identifying growth segments and specific opportunities, companies can tailor their social commerce strategies effectively, taking into consideration market-specific trends, drivers, and risks in this evolving industry landscape.

Scope



Nigeria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzg9es

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets