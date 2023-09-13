Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $5+ Billion market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Sep, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Social commerce industry in Nigeria is expected to grow by 43.3% on annual basis to reach US$1.19 billion in 2023.

The social commerce industry in Nigeria is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 33.4% projected for the period from 2023 to 2028. During this time frame, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce is set to experience substantial growth, surging from US$1.19 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$5.04 billion by 2028.

This report delivers an in-depth and data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector, encompassing a comprehensive assessment of market opportunities and associated risks. With an extensive array of over 50 KPIs specific to Nigeria, this report provides a holistic understanding of the dynamic social commerce market, including its size, forecast, and market share statistics.

By offering insights into the intricacies of social commerce market dynamics, this report equips businesses with valuable knowledge about emerging opportunities and key trends spanning the period from 2019 to 2028.

It further provides a nuanced understanding of opportunities within various end-use sectors, enabling organizations to assess and capitalize on growth prospects across diverse segments.

Additionally, by identifying growth segments and specific opportunities, companies can tailor their social commerce strategies effectively, taking into consideration market-specific trends, drivers, and risks in this evolving industry landscape.

Scope

Nigeria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzg9es

