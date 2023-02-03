Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Report 2022: Solar-diesel Hybrid Power System has Captured 84.3% of Market Revenue in 2020 - Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Outlook 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market report thoroughly covers market by system types, power ratings, end users, regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The demand for solar hybrid power system increased on account of government initiative to increase electrification in the country such as Rural Electrification Agency plans to install 10,000 mini grids by 2023 and set up hybrid solar projects for seven universities in Nigeria. Additionally, to support Nigeria's climate change obligations under the Paris Agreement, with respect to promoting renewable and reducing carbon emissions, is driving the solar hybrid power system market in country.

Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Synopsis

Nigeria solar hybrid power system market grew significantly during 2017 to 2019 on the back of Nigeria inadequate grid infrastructure due to which there was a lack of adequate power supply that resulted in over $25 billion annual losses to Nigeria's economy, which is approximately 6% of its GDP.

Therefore, Nigeria needs to install solar hybrid power system as the backup supply option or primary source to address the power requirements. In year 2020, Nigeria's maximum available capacity on the grid is 5.4GW per annum whereas consumption needs were averaging 12.9 GW per annum, and this gap of capacity and demand would drive the market of solar hybrid systems in Nigeria.

Nigeria solar hybrid power system market witnessed modest decline in 2020 on the back of COVID 19 pandemic as Nigeria solar hybrid power system market is import driven, pandemic resulted in slowdown of product's growth due to the disrupted supply chain, causing unavailability of raw materials owing to lockdown measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus, which in turn led to a decline in revenues of the product during pandemic.

Although, with the gradual upliftment of lockdown restrictions, sales of solar hybrid power system begun to get back on track as operations and production resumed, which led market back to its growth trajectory.

Market by System Types Analysis

In terms of system types, solar-diesel hybrid power system has captured 84.3% of the market revenue in 2020. solar-diesel hybrid power systems accounted for the major market revenue share in 2020 owing to Nigeria's high PV output power and easy availability of diesel whereas wind energy is not much viable in Nigeria.

Furthermore, diesel generator high operation cost and pollution caused by it are driving the consumers to shift towards the cleaner and greener energy source such as solar hybrid power systems who have lower operational cost.

Market by End Users Analysis

In terms of end users, commercial segment has captured 41.2% of the market revenue share in 2020. Commercial and industrial segment accounted for maximum market revenue share as these verticals face high energy costs due to the use of diesel generators as an emergency power supply to compensate for supply shortages.

Off-grid solar hybrid power systems provide low-cost and serve as a clean alternative for the commercial and industrial sectors to meet their energy requirements.

Key Highlights of the Report

Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Overview

Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Outlook

Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Revenues, for the Period 2017-2027F.

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Revenues, By System Types, for the Period 2017-2027F.

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Revenues, By Power Ratings, for the Period 2017-2027F.

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Revenues, By End Users, for the Period 2017-2027F.

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Evolution

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Nigeria Solar Hybrid Power System Market Ranking, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Competitive Landscape

Daystar Power Solutions Ltd.

Flexenclosure AB

Havenhill Synergy Limited

Huawei Technologies Company ( Nigeria ) Limited

) Limited Husk Power Systems, Inc.

Rubitec Nigeria Ltd.

Siemens AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Starsight Power Utility Ltd.

Sunhive Ltd.

Victron Energy B.V.

ZTE Nigeria Limited

Market Scope and Segmentation

By System Types

Solar-Diesel

Solar-Wind

Solar-Wind-Diesel

By Power Ratings

Up to 10kW

1-100kW

Above 100kW

By End Users

Residential

Commercial

Telecom

Utility

Industrial

By Regions

North-Eastern Region

North-Western Region

Central Region

South-Eastern Region

South-Western Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fizblu-solar?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets