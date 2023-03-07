Nigerian Democracy Group is Gravely Concerned That Abrupt Pronouncement of 2023 Presidential Election Results Signals a Wholesale Disenfranchisement of Voters in Africa's Largest Nation.

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1994, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has been Nigeria's foremost pro-democracy group based in Washington D.C. NADECO's goals and singular mandate has always been to fight for the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria as Nigeria's watchdog of democracy.

NADECO alleges the election results pronounced by the Independent National Electoral Commission ("INEC"), February 25-26, 2023, are fundamentally at odds with Nigerian election laws and constitute wholesale disenfranchisement of Nigerian voters caused by the pervasive rot of Nigeria's increasingly kleptocratic political structure.

NADECO demands that INEC draw back its curtains to let the full light of truth prove the transparency and veracity of the 2023 electoral processes. It is without question that nearly all of the electoral reforms implemented to safeguard the 2023 Nigerian elections have been savaged by INEC and scattered to the winds of tyranny. It is beyond debate that initial investigation into the 2023 Nigerian Presidential Elections inexorably discloses that Nigeria's most recent election is the polar opposite of transparency, fairness and electoral integrity. This election was polluted by blatant bribery and widespread corruption – even INEC has itself admitted to its abject failures to comply with the requisite transparency laws mandating real-time electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to the public, instead opting to cloak the electronic results in darkness before emerging with a declared rather than proved "winner" who is presently incapable of being fully embraced by the World.

NADECO maintains that the 2023 Nigerian Presidential Election is an attempt to disenfranchise the Nigerian people through the Four Horsemen of the Democracy's Doom - bribery, intimidation, insecurity and vote rigging, all harnessed to skew the results of the 2023 Nigerian Presidential Election. NADECO calls upon the People and the Judiciary of Nigeria and the International Community to join together in a concerted effort toward global condemnation and absolute rejection of the hasty, hollow and illegitimate result declared by INEC as being contrary to the will of the people and the rule of law.

NADECO will present a press release event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on March 8, 2023, beginning at 12:00 noon, EST, to lead a global call for action to address INEC's duplicity that endangers democracy in the Giant of Africa.

Media Contact: Bruce DelValle, 386-852-1969, [email protected]

SOURCE National Democratic Coalition (NADECO)