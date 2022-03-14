Nigerian Philanthropist and Lawmaker Rochas Okorocha Calls for Level-Playing Field Within Party

Says Poverty alleviation and national unity priority for him.

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochas Okorocha, the Nigerian senator and founder of the Rochas Okorocha Foundation officially announced in a January World press conference that he was running for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2023. He made a call to his party, All Progressive Congress, the ruling party of the country, to be equitable in the primaries.

Senator Rochas Okorocha

"I appeal to my party – APC, to allow a level-playing ground," he said at the press conference. In an interview with Channels Television last week, Rochas Okorocha urged Nigerians to look out for leaders who care for them and who can really make the unity of the country stronger.

He said Nigerians need a "detribalized leader who can unite the country, a leader with a compassionate heart, who will care for the poor and downtrodden, and a visionary leader who can create wealth for the teeming populace" – he's that leader he said.

"I have been able to prove that I have a compassionate heart, that I really care and I love this country – especially the needy, the poor, the widows, I have been able to listen to their cries through my foundation. More than 22,000 Nigerian youths have benefited from the Rochas Okorocha Foundation."

Mr. Okorocha, who is the former governor of Imo State in South Eastern Nigeria also further stressed that poverty is the major cause of the complaints and chaos in the country. He will address it squarely, he added, under his New Nigeria agenda if given the chance to lead the country.

Mr. Okorocha touted his "Youth Must Work" initiative to see that young people do not remain idle. According to the United Nations population projections for 2020, about 43.49 percent of Nigeria's total population were aged 0 to 14 years, 19 percent aged 15-24 years and about 62 percent are below age 25 years. Nigerians aged 60 years and above were less than 5 percent. For Nigeria's very young population, unemployment is a constant reality that they face. Mr. Okorocha said programs that specifically target the youth, often overlooked, are paramount to him and essential in poverty alleviation.

