Nigeria's Central Bank Engages Fintech Leaders at IMF-World Bank Meetings

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2025 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) convened a strategic fintech roundtable -- part of Nigeria's wider engagement at the Meetings. As the Bank reviews insights from the session, it has reaffirmed its commitment to a collaborative, innovation-driven approach to financial system development.

The session took advantage of the cross-sector presence of policymakers, investors, and fintech leaders gathered for the global convening. It provided an opportunity for the CBN to engage directly with innovators driving Nigeria's digital finance growth, benchmark international best practices, and gather insights to guide the next phase of its fintech policy framework.

Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, CBN stressed that Nigeria's financial system must evolve with global technological change while safeguarding stability and confidence.

"At the CBN, we are committed to creating an environment where new ideas can flourish under prudent oversight, and where inclusion is at the heart of our endeavors," Cardoso said.

Participants explored solutions across five key themes: innovation and responsible growth, infrastructure and interoperability, legal and policy enablement, compliance and financial integrity, and market confidence. The dialogue reaffirmed Nigeria's position as one of Africa's most dynamic fintech markets and highlighted the need for continued collaboration to sustain investor confidence and capital inflows.

Governor Cardoso noted that insights from the Washington roundtable will feed directly into the Bank's ongoing stakeholder consultations and reform agenda. "As we embrace new technology, it is our responsibility to uphold the integrity of the financial system -- maintaining strong governance, consumer protection, and risk management so that trust in our institutions remains firm," he added.

Governor Cardoso reaffirmed the CBN's pro-innovation stance, emphasizing that Nigeria's financial system must evolve to support inclusion, efficiency, and integrity amid global digital transformation.

The session is the latest in the Bank's continuing programme of structured industry engagements aimed at strengthening innovation-friendly regulation, advancing inclusion, and consolidating Nigeria's standing as a hub for trusted and sustainable digital finance.

