Nigeria's Fastest Growing Internet Service Provider Expands Internet Access with Cambium Networks Wireless Technology

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced it is supplying Tizeti Network Limited , Nigeria's leading public Wi-Fi operator, with an end-to-end wireless fabric solution. Cambium will help Tizeti expand its ISP operations in Africa's most populous nation and meet customers' increased demand for quality and high-speed connectivity, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cambium equipment will also be deployed in Ghana, as Tizeti expands its Express Wi-Fi coverage.

With more than 1.5 million users, Tizeti is the fastest-growing internet service provider in Nigeria – a nation with almost 200 million people with relatively low broadband penetration. The company recently hit a major milestone in the growth of its ISP operations in Nigeria by delivering over 70,000 GB per day of traffic to its subscribers using Cambium wireless networking technology. The company is now expanding its network using Cambium's cnPilot Wi-Fi access points with ePMP fixed wireless wide area distribution , and cnMaestro™ cloud-based management platform. By using solar power in the majority of its sites, Tizeti is able to rapidly deploy a highly resilient network, despite the challenging local conditions. As part of this effort, Tizeti has also begun deploying Cambium technology in Ghana to deliver gigabit broadband speeds over wireless.

"We are excited to have crossed this important network threshold in record time," said Kendall Ananyi, Founder and CEO at Tizeti. "This would have been impossible without Cambium's high-performance technology and disruptive economics. As we continue to invest in our core infrastructure to bring affordable, high-speed internet access to local communities around the country, end-to-end wireless solutions like Cambium's comprising Wi-Fi access and fixed wireless broadband backhaul will be key to help us deliver the high performance and reliability our customers expect at a lower cost."

"Tizeti is at the vanguard of the data communications revolution sweeping across Africa," said Martín de la Serna, Regional Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "With their highly capital-efficient business model, Tizeti has rapidly deployed a complete Cambium wireless fabric solution in record time and under budget. We look forward to supporting their ongoing acceleration across Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond."

"Cambium is honored to be Tizeti's key wireless infrastructure partner as they grow their business," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO Cambium Networks. "We look forward to supporting Tizeti to deliver gigabit connectivity using Cambium's wireless fabric."

Express Wi-Fi is a platform by Facebook Connectivity that enables mobile operators and internet service providers to offer fast, affordable and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity as well as build, operate, grow, and monetize their network in a sustainable and scalable way. As an official channel partner for Express Wi-Fi platform, Cambium is enhancing the services it provides their customers by working with service providers on a rapid deployment of Express Wi-Fi.

