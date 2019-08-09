Night After Night Announces New Campaign for Avión Tequila with 21 Savage

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their evolved positioning and 2018 rebrand, Night After Night celebrates a successful year in executing a pioneering model for small agencies, brands and talent relationships.

Night After Night's industry-leading strategy is evolving the traditional spokesperson deal by uncovering shared values between brands and artists for the sake of a mutually beneficial creative execution. This is perhaps best exemplified by its recent work pairing Pernod Ricard's iconic brands with some of music's most influential voices including 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak & Quavo, a departure for a category that traditionally relies on product endorsements.

Operating with a small team of in-house experts and producers, along with close relationships to artists and their teams, Night After Night is delivering campaigns with outsized results. Casey McGrath, Night After Night's co-founder and CCO, is uniquely positioned to lead the agency in this model having spent the last several years splitting his time between writing strategy and developing creative platforms for global brands while also acting as the Creative Director for Grammy-nominated musicians like Kings of Leon. McGrath says, "We believe that the future of creativity is brand-funded and consumer-out campaigns are the way forward. The faster we can develop brand strategies with our clients and artists, the faster we can uncover the commonalities between them, giving artists a platform or support for their projects and simultaneously creating more value for our clients."

Paul Di Vito, VP, Marketing at Pernod Ricard USA added, "Night After Night produces the type of work that can only be done by those sitting at the center of brand strategy and creative execution that also understand the sensitivities of artist and brand partnerships. When you're set up from the start for a win/win partnership and have a team at the center to ensure its success, the brand's communications will naturally resonate better with consumers, ultimately driving the business results we want."

Today, Night After Night's "Depart. Elevate. Arrive." campaign for Tequila Avión was announced, inspired by the vibrancy of present-day Mexico City and introducing a bold, new look for the brand. To anchor the campaign in its core ideals, Night After Night tapped 21 Savage as its first ambassador. Known for his work as an acclaimed musician, 21 Savage is also an aspiring pilot who shares the brand's passion for aviation and a borderless mindset. With his pilot ambitions on hold due to reasons beyond his control, he's joining the brand in encouraging the embrace of this mindset literally and figuratively to enhance creativity and the quality of life through experience. The new positioning for the brand will evolve to invite additional visual artists and musicians under the brand's wings, focusing on supporting the causes and passion projects they care about. Check out 21 Savage's long-form spot for "Depart.Elevate.Arrive." here.

Other recent successes for Night After Night include:

Love Thy Neighborhood and #LoveThyBar for Jameson Irish Whiskey - a platform giving a national brand authentic local relevance resulting in tripled sales and a call to action urging fans to save the neighborhood bars closing every day across the country with Grammy-winner Anderson. Paak, a like-minded ally encouraging human connection and support for small venues





"Make Your Statement" - an evolved strategy and campaign for Martell Cognac in partnership with Grammy-winner Quavo and rising culinary stars Ghetto Gastro that has resulted in 30% domestic brand growth with plans to evolve the campaign to support additional change-makers into 2020

About Night After Night:

Night After Night positions brands to create the culture of tomorrow by connecting them with the people who run tonight. Founded by Elliott Phear and Casey McGrath and made up of music, entertainment and production veterans, the agency's strategic planning, talent partnerships, in-house content studio and always-on approach to engagement have driven business results and long-term brand health for global brands. For the latest news, follow @wearenightafternight on Instagram, @thenightagency on Twitter or visit wearenightafternight.com

SOURCE Night After Night

