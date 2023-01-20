Night Burn Keeps the Body in Fat-Burn Mode… Even During Sleep

The Fat-Burning Supplement Facilitates Better Sleep, Lower Stress, and a Busy Metabolism — All at the Same Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Supplements is an innovative Canadian brand that is rewriting the script when it comes to niche supplement products. Founder and CEO Anthony Perron has spent years in the health and wellness industry, during which he's noticed a serious lack of quality options, especially in niche areas like stress relief and nootropics. In response, the entrepreneur created Trust Supplements, a brand with a focus on three key areas: trustworthiness, quality, and fast shipping.

"Supplements aren't anything new," says Perron, "If anything, there are so many supplements on the market that it's hard to know which ones are right for each situation. My goal with Trust Supplements is to create health and fitness supplements that consumers can count on to serve niche needs in each of their health journeys."

One of Perron's proprietary formulas is Night Burn . The supplement (which works for men as well as women) enhances several key elements in the areas of rest and recovery. It also supports weight loss efforts.

First, Night Burn helps improve sleep through a combination of skullcap and ashwagandha. This reduces cortisol levels and helps manage stress and anxiety. GABA and magnesium aid with neurotransmitter balance and muscle recovery, too. This complex of herbs and amino acids, along with a dose of melatonin, promotes high-quality sleep, which is crucial for recovery as well as a healthy metabolism, fat-burning, and craving control.

But the benefits don't stop there. The "burn" part of Night Burn comes from a unique complex of chromium, L-carnitine, CLA, Irvingia Gabonensis, and grains of paradise. This natural complex of healthy fats, minerals, and amino acids works together to help with things like cravings. It also helps to optimize carbohydrate management and boost the body's overall metabolism — even during sleep.

"As everyone makes fitness plans and commits to New Year's resolutions, it's important to plan out recovery along with exercise," says Perron, "Night Burn can optimize your efforts in the day by helping you achieve better recovery through the night. Our formula ensures that you rest, but your metabolism doesn't. Better sleep equips you to have a better mood, effective workouts, and more overall energy throughout the day, too, and who doesn't want that as they invest in taking their health from good to great?"

Trust Supplement was founded by serial entrepreneur Anthony Perron. The CEO has spent years building a reputation as a gym owner and coach for bodybuilders and professional athletes. In the past, Perron used his vast and intimate knowledge in the areas of nutrition, physical education, and fitness to launch a successful Canadian supplement company. This paved the way for the creation of Trust Supplement as a way to bring trustworthy, high-quality, genuinely effective supplements to Americans interested in cultivating their health and overall quality of life.

