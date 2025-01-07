Night Market and Keen Join Forces to Provide Transformative Solution Empowering Brand Advertisers To Maximize Incremental Revenue

Debuting at CES 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Night Market, Horizon Media's commerce agency affiliate, and Keen Decision Systems have announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership aimed at helping advertisers navigate the complexities of modern marketing with greater precision and confidence. The collaboration – which brings Night Market's NEON, an AI-powered retail media and storefront optimization platform, together with Keen's adaptive marketing mix modeling software – is designed to redefine how brands plan, optimize, and measure marketing incrementality across all channels.

The partnership will deliver a solution that allows advertisers to plan holistically with the required granularity, specificity, frequency and speed needed to inform omnichannel retail and commerce media decisions, while better understanding their total investments across all media. Together, these technologies offer advertisers predictive planning and optimization recommendations into the true incremental impact of their investments across retail media, trade marketing, shopper marketing, national advertising, and more.

"As marketing channels expand and retail and commerce media evolves, brands need smarter, more connected tools to drive success," said Randy Browning, president of Night Market. "This partnership combines NEON's AI-driven predictive planning and optimization capabilities with Keen's advanced marketing modeling to give brands the pre- and in-campaign clarity needed to make data-driven decisions with confidence. It's one of the rare cases in which 1 plus 1 equals 3."

The solution leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze data from more than 160 sources, providing actionable insights that support both macro-level strategy and on-the-ground execution.

Key capabilities include:

Holistic measurement of incrementality across all marketing channels, factoring in direct and halo effects of retail media.

AI-recommended real-time campaign optimizations and post-campaign performance insights for optimal results.

Daily and weekly optimization recommendations across channels, audiences, and down to the keyword level.

Seamless activation via retail media networks and campaign management platforms.

Multiple incrementality metrics, including sales, revenue, new-to-brand metrics, customer lifetime value, and brand lift.

"This partnership represents a significant advancement in marketing measurement and optimization," said Greg Dolan, CEO of Keen Decision Systems. "By bringing together our complementary technologies, we're enabling brands to make more informed investment decisions across their entire marketing portfolio while fostering better alignment between marketing, finance, and commercial teams."

NEON launched in early 2023, coinciding with the rise of generative AI, to help marketers move beyond the experimentation phase in retail and commerce media. Since then, the SaaS platform has focused on creating innovative AI-driven capabilities to simplify and accelerate forecasting, planning, recursive optimization, and intelligence across both endemic and non-endemic retail media to maximize true incremental revenue impact.

The partnership with Keen tackles key industry challenges, including integrating measurement methods, adapting to retail media's evolving role, to provide the most accurate predictive measurement of incremental revenue growth.

"This next-generation integrated approach between in-campaign optimization and post-campaign measurement will give brands — particularly stakeholders across marketing, commercial, and finance — and agencies the confidence to predictively invest in tactics that will deliver maximum incremental value as confirmed by post campaign MMM. Never again will brands have to optimize on a discrepancy — a +$3.50 ROAS which when measured post campaign is determined to deliver -$3.50 ROI," said Browning.

The partnership will be unveiled at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where both companies will showcase how their new co-engineered solution is already helping brands optimize their marketing investments for significant improvements in incremental revenue and ROI.

About Keen Decision Systems

Keen Decision Systems is a high-growth SaaS company that helps enterprise and mid-cap organizations, agencies and other marketing leaders forecast, optimize, and analyze their marketing investments. Trusted by leading brands, Keen manages over $7.5 billion in marketing spend, helping brands like Poppi and Athletic Brewing, navigate today's dynamic market.

About Night Market

Night Market, Horizon Media's commerce agency affiliate, helps drive commerce, connections, and conversion across DTC, retail, marketplaces, social and omnichannel through integrated, end-to-end commerce solutions—spanning media, creative, CX and digital transformation. Night Market is powered by NEON, our proprietary AI-powered intelligence SaaS platform that maximizes incremental revenue and ROI, with 97.5% accuracy. For more visit Night Market and NEON .

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media is the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, known for its commitment to innovation and client success. Through cutting-edge technology and cultural insights, the agency delivers data-driven business outcomes that empower brands to navigate change and drive impact. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's "business is personal" philosophy drives its mission to lead with humanity to build trusted relationships and deliver unmatched results to its clients and its people. Awarded as one of the most innovative companies in the industry and with market-leading workplace satisfaction levels, the company is frequently recognized for its client excellence and has earned numerous "Best Workplace" awards reflecting its commitment to the diversity, equity, inclusion, and well-being of everyone in the organization.

