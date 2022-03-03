Night of Stars Returns! One Night Only!

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Come to the Cabaret! NIGHT OF STARS is back, live and in person! The Franciscan Friars invite you to their annual NIGHT OF STARS benefit, a Dinner Theatre Evening of Extraordinary Live Performances by some of Broadway's Best and Brightest Stars, including:

Jason Tam ( Be More Chill, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live")

( "Jesus Christ Superstar Live") Samantha Williams ( Caroline or Change, Dear Evan Hansen )

( ) Christy Altomare ( Anastasia, Mamma Mia !)

( !) Jay Armstrong Johnson (On The Town, Hands on a Hardbody)

and more to be Announced!

Directed by Tony-nominee Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) Musical Direction by Joseph Thalken.

Monday, March 21st, 2002 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM EDT

Second Floor 849 Sixth Avenue, New York, New York 10001

Ticket Information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/holynameprovince/654468

About the Event

Night of Stars is the annual Franciscan fundraiser which helps us raise money to educate our Young Friars for future ministry, to help care for our Elder Friars who have served so many for so long, and to continue our service to over two million people who are fighting the obstacles of poverty, hunger, homelessness, and mental illness. This year, our new sponsorship program has taken on a new urgency based on the damage done to so many lives due to the COVID Pandemic. Past performers have included Kate Baldwin, Ariana DeBose, Norm Lewis, Taylor Iman Jones, Jen Colella, Whitney Bashor, Alexander Gemignani, Alysha Unphress and Mary Testa.

About the Franciscan Friars

The Franciscan Friars of Holy Name Province form the largest of the seven provinces belonging to the worldwide Order of Friars Minor (OFM) in the United States. Since our founding in 1901, we have continued St. Francis's mission to make the Gospel message alive in our contemporary world. Our ministries are primarily located along the Eastern Seaboard, with some located overseas. We serve the people of God through many different apostolic ministries: parishes, schools, seminaries, campus ministry, and urban ministry centers and service churches; chaplaincies, communications, missions, retreat centers and other preaching ministries; services and shelters for the homeless, hungry and mentally ill; "come home" programs for alienated Catholics; and ministry to persons with AIDs. Today, our priorities are these: to empower lay leadership both within and outside of the Catholic Church; to advocate for the vulnerable, promoting justice and peace; and to reach out to those who are alienated from the Church or society.

