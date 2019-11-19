Night Owl Awarded New Security Camera System Patent

With the newly patented PIR technology, select Night Owl products can reduce false security system alerts by up to 90%. This combination of technology offers consumers and businesses alike a highly advantageous security camera system that delivers more efficient and accurate alerts to a user's smart device. This technology, now patented by the Night Owl brand, is innovative in the security surveillance category.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this patent, as it confirms that the Night Owl brand is truly a leading innovator in the security technology industry," explained Craig Greenberg, a Principal Owner of Night Owl. "Night Owl is continually looking for ways to be at the forefront of innovation, while providing the most reliable products for our customers – PIR technology is another monumental step in that direction."

The security company, which was founded in 2009, provides security systems for homeowners, businesses, federal and municipal organizations, retailers, dealers, distributors and integrators across the globe.

To learn more about Night Owl, visit www.nightowlsp.com.

About Night Owl SP LLC

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Naples, Florida, Night Owl is a leading innovator in the security technology industry and is one of the only U.S.-based, U.S.-owned security companies that is focused primarily on wired products. Night Owl provides high quality, user-friendly, and affordable security solutions for homeowners, businesses, government organizations, dealers, distributors and integrators across the globe. Night Owl prides itself on consumer accessibility privacy, providing a non-fee based system that can store video content at the end user's location.

