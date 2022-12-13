Night Ranger and Ace Frehley Tapped as Music Headliners at 23rd Anniversary Gettysburg Bike Week Motorcycle Rally

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Gettysburg Bike Week , one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country, is on their 23rd year and it's going to be a great one! It all takes place at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, PA, and festivities kick off Thursday, July 6, 2022, and run through Sunday, July 9.

"We just keep rolling," says GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue. "We're always trying to top the year before, and we're giving it a run with this year's Friday and Saturday headliners, Ace Frehley and Night Ranger!"

Night Ranger will headline Gettysburg Bike Week on Saturday July 8th Ace Frehley will headline Gettysburg Bike Week on Friday July 7th

One of the premier arena rock bands of the '80s, Night Ranger has for decades delivered hit after hit and enthralled thousands with their live shows around the world. Not content to rest on their musical laurels, Night Ranger continues to tour and release new music, including their newest LP, ATBPO, set to drop in August. The band will bring its energetic brand of glam rock to the Gettysburg Bike Week Main Stage as Saturday night headliners, playing a mix of new tunes and classics like "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" and "Sister Christian."

Friday night's musical main event is one of the most famous lead guitarists in the world, who played for one of the most-successful rock bands in history: Ace Frehley! Frehley became known the world over as the lead guitar player for mega rock band KISS, but he's also enjoyed a storied solo career and released albums on his own that have gone platinum. A self-taught musician, Ace Frehley continues to tour and treat audiences to a stellar blend of his solo stuff and some KISS staples, all of which GBW rally goers can look forward to Friday night.

More live music acts are in the works and will be announced as they're booked.

Gettysburg Bike Week also features one of the largest vendor villages and swap meet; the always-anticipated Antique Bike Show; the Third Annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride (aka the Battlefield Ride of Chrome); the Moto Motion Stunt Show; fun bike games; a massive Cornhole tournament; beautiful and vivacious Gin Gypsies slinging drinks and much, much more.

And, of course, no rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, GBW also features awesome group rides, including the Sgt. Mac Fund and New Hope Ministries Poker Runs and the Battlefield Ride of Chrome.

Tickets for Gettysburg Bike Week's 23nd Anniversary Rally can be purchased here .

New and returning riders can find updates, schedule of events, lodging information, passes and anything they ever needed to know about Eastern Pennsylvania's definitive motorcycle rally Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/ . Follow GBW Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail [email protected].

