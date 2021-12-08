Night Vision Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 3.55 billion | Increased Applications in Military Operations to Drive Growth | Technavio

The night vision devices market size is expected to grow by USD 3.55 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.57%.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The night vision devices market is segmented by type (goggles, cameras, scopes, and others), application (military and civil), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA).

The extensive use of night vision goggles in military applications for better visibility is driving this market segment.

Regional Analysis

46% of the growth will originate from North America .

Notes:

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including American Technologies Network Corp., Apresys International Inc., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Luna Optics Inc., Safran SA, and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Night Vision Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Technologies Network Corp., Apresys International Inc., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Luna Optics Inc., Safran SA, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

