Night vision devices market to grow by USD 2,875.41 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased applications in military operations boost the market - Technavio

09 Aug, 2023, 18:45 ET
The global night vision devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,875.41 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period. North America will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the extensive need for such equipment by the military. Furthermore, technological advances in night vision devices are integrated with the Generation III auto-gated technology. This is used extensively by the US military and several manufacturers are incorporating it while manufacturing night vision devices. Hence, such trends fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Night Vision Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (military and civil), product (night vision goggles, night vision cameras, night vision scopes, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The military segment will be significant during the forecast period. These devices are used to enhance military equipment to strengthen defense capabilities and for law enforcement, surveillance, security, navigation, and hidden object identification. Furthermore, military and defense organizations are upgrading the capabilities of night military operations, and thus, the rise in investments and contracts for the procurement of night vision devices accelerates the adoption of night vision devices. Hence, such factors fuel the military segment of the night vision devices market during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)
Night Vision Devices Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The increased applications in military operations potentially drive the night vision devices market.
- Terrorist activities significantly impact economic conditions, reducing foreign direct investment (FDI).
- This results in governments of many countries taking action to control terrorist activities. The governments upgrade the weapons and devices used by the military for navigation, surveillance, and targeting.
- Hence, such factors drive the night vision devices market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The application of sensor fusion technology is an emerging night vision devices market trend.
- This technology usually comes in the form of two major technologies, such as thermal imaging and image intensification.
- A combination of both of these enables users to access a wide range of light spectrum visible from near IR to long-wave IR.
- Hence, trends such as the use of sensory fusion technology will support the global night vision devices market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Technological challenges in night vision devices challenge the night vision devices market growth.
- Image intensification highly depends on amplification methods and it fails in the absence of light.
- However, it also offers inferior daytime performance and the system undergoes damage when observing bright sources under low-light conditions.
- Hence, such technological challenges may hinder the growth of the global night vision devices market during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)
What are the key data covered in this Night Vision Devices Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the night vision devices market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the night vision devices market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the night vision devices market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of night vision devices market vendors
Related Reports:
The night vision systems market size is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers night vision systems market segmentation by technology (active illumination, /image intensification, and thermal imaging), application (military, automotive, security, and others), product (night vision goggles, night vision cameras, night vision scopes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased applications in military operations are notably driving the night vision systems market growth.
The automotive night vision system (ANVS) market size is expected to increase by 1,839.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive night vision system market segmentation by technology (passive night vision systems and active night vision systems) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The technological developments to drive the value of machine vision in ADAS is notably driving the automotive night vision system market growth.
|
Night Vision Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.47%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,875.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.05
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Russia, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Intevac Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Meopta Optica S.R.O, N Vision Optics LLC, Newcon International Ltd., Night Vision Devices Inc., Safran SA, SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., TAK Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., and Luna Optics Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global night vision devices market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global night vision devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Civil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Civil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Civil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Civil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Civil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Night vision goggles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Night vision goggles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Night vision goggles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Night vision goggles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Night vision goggles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Night vision cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Night vision cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Night vision cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Night vision cameras - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Night vision cameras - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Night vision scopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Night vision scopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Night vision scopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Night vision scopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Night vision scopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 American Technologies Network Corp.
- Exhibit 119: American Technologies Network Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: American Technologies Network Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: American Technologies Network Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.4 ASELSAN AS
- Exhibit 122: ASELSAN AS - Overview
- Exhibit 123: ASELSAN AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings
- 12.5 BAE Systems Plc
- Exhibit 125: BAE Systems Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus
- 12.6 Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Intevac Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Intevac Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Intevac Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Intevac Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Intevac Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 136: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Leonardo Spa
- Exhibit 141: Leonardo Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Leonardo Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Leonardo Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus
- 12.10 Luna Optics Inc.
- Exhibit 146: Luna Optics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Luna Optics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Luna Optics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Meopta Optica S.R.O
- Exhibit 149: Meopta Optica S.R.O - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Meopta Optica S.R.O - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Meopta Optica S.R.O - Key offerings
- 12.12 Night Vision Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 152: Night Vision Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Night Vision Devices Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Night Vision Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Safran SA
- Exhibit 155: Safran SA - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Safran SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Safran SA - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Safran SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Safran SA - Segment focus
- 12.14 SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 160: SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Sharp Corp.
- Exhibit 163: Sharp Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Sharp Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Sharp Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 168: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 171: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Thales Group
- Exhibit 173: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 175: Thales Group - Key news
- Exhibit 176: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 177: Thales Group - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 183: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations
Share this article