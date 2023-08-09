Night vision devices market to grow by USD 2,875.41 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased applications in military operations boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global night vision devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,875.41 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period. North America will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the extensive need for such equipment by the military. Furthermore, technological advances in night vision devices are integrated with the Generation III auto-gated technology. This is used extensively by the US military and several manufacturers are incorporating it while manufacturing night vision devices. Hence, such trends fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Night Vision Devices Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Night Vision Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (military and civil), product (night vision goggles, night vision cameras, night vision scopes, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The military segment will be significant during the forecast period. These devices are used to enhance military equipment to strengthen defense capabilities and for law enforcement, surveillance, security, navigation, and hidden object identification. Furthermore, military and defense organizations are upgrading the capabilities of night military operations, and thus, the rise in investments and contracts for the procurement of night vision devices accelerates the adoption of night vision devices. Hence, such factors fuel the military segment of the night vision devices market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Night Vision Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased applications in military operations potentially drive the night vision devices market.

potentially drive the night vision devices market. Terrorist activities significantly impact economic conditions, reducing foreign direct investment (FDI).

This results in governments of many countries taking action to control terrorist activities. The governments upgrade the weapons and devices used by the military for navigation, surveillance, and targeting.

Hence, such factors drive the night vision devices market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The application of sensor fusion technology is an emerging night vision devices market trend.

is an emerging night vision devices market trend. This technology usually comes in the form of two major technologies, such as thermal imaging and image intensification.

A combination of both of these enables users to access a wide range of light spectrum visible from near IR to long-wave IR.

Hence, trends such as the use of sensory fusion technology will support the global night vision devices market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Technological challenges in night vision devices challenge the night vision devices market growth.

in night vision devices challenge the night vision devices market growth. Image intensification highly depends on amplification methods and it fails in the absence of light.

However, it also offers inferior daytime performance and the system undergoes damage when observing bright sources under low-light conditions.

Hence, such technological challenges may hinder the growth of the global night vision devices market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Night Vision Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the night vision devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the night vision devices market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the night vision devices market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of night vision devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The night vision systems market size is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers night vision systems market segmentation by technology (active illumination, /image intensification, and thermal imaging), application (military, automotive, security, and others), product (night vision goggles, night vision cameras, night vision scopes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased applications in military operations are notably driving the night vision systems market growth.

The automotive night vision system (ANVS) market size is expected to increase by 1,839.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive night vision system market segmentation by technology (passive night vision systems and active night vision systems) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The technological developments to drive the value of machine vision in ADAS is notably driving the automotive night vision system market growth.

Night Vision Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,875.41 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Intevac Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Meopta Optica S.R.O, N Vision Optics LLC, Newcon International Ltd., Night Vision Devices Inc., Safran SA, SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., TAK Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., and Luna Optics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global night vision devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global night vision devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Civil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Civil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Civil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Civil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Civil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Night vision goggles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Night vision goggles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Night vision goggles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Night vision goggles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Night vision goggles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Night vision cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Night vision cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Night vision cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Night vision cameras - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Night vision cameras - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Night vision scopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Night vision scopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Night vision scopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Night vision scopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Night vision scopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Technologies Network Corp.

Exhibit 119: American Technologies Network Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: American Technologies Network Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: American Technologies Network Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 ASELSAN AS

Exhibit 122: ASELSAN AS - Overview



Exhibit 123: ASELSAN AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings

12.5 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 125: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Intevac Inc.

Exhibit 132: Intevac Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Intevac Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Intevac Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Intevac Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 136: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 141: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 142: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 144: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

12.10 Luna Optics Inc.

Exhibit 146: Luna Optics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Luna Optics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Luna Optics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Meopta Optica S.R.O

Exhibit 149: Meopta Optica S.R.O - Overview



Exhibit 150: Meopta Optica S.R.O - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Meopta Optica S.R.O - Key offerings

12.12 Night Vision Devices Inc.

Exhibit 152: Night Vision Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Night Vision Devices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Night Vision Devices Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Safran SA

Exhibit 155: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 158: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Safran SA - Segment focus

12.14 SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 163: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 168: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 173: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 174: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 176: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Thales Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio