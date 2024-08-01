NightDragon and Comcast Technology Solutions Launch Joint Initiative to Propel Future Cybersecurity Innovations

Collaboration with Comcast Technology Solutions, DataBee™ and Comcast Ventures to accelerate access to new technology with a focus on data, security, AI, and critical infrastructure protection

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, an investment and advisory firm focused on the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with Comcast Technology Solutions to help advance innovative cybersecurity technologies through increased go-to-market support and opportunities and access to expanded combined networks of industry leaders. As part of the new partnership, NightDragon will work closely with the teams from Comcast Technology Solutions, Comcast Ventures and DataBee™, the premier security, risk, and compliance data fabric platform in the Comcast Technology Solutions portfolio.

Comcast Technology Solutions is a technology and infrastructure leader that enables partners by delivering proven technologies for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity and compliance. Under this partnership, Comcast Technology Solutions will expose NightDragon to innovative companies and technologies that may be relevant for investment, go-to-market or partnership opportunities. Additionally, the company will evaluate opportunities to purchase technology from NightDragon portfolio companies or make capital investments through its Comcast Ventures arm.

"This new partnership brings together a powerful combination of leaders at the forefront of cybersecurity protections for critical infrastructure and driving innovation in the marketplace. We look forward to working together with Comcast Technology Solutions, Comcast Ventures, and DataBee to advance cybersecurity innovation in the marketplace and make a difference together in securing our world for tomorrow," said Dave DeWalt, CEO and Founder, NightDragon.

Comcast Technology Solutions and Comcast Ventures will benefit from early access and exposure to the latest innovations within the NightDragon portfolio, including leading cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy technologies. Synergies identified between Comcast Technology Solutions and NightDragon portfolio companies will allow each party a fresh look at protecting critical infrastructure and driving innovation in the marketplace.

"Innovation and investments in technology, infrastructure and cybersecurity are top priorities at Comcast Technology Solutions, as we've evidenced most recently with the creation of the DataBee business and security data fabric platform. Partnering with NightDragon and its portfolio companies offers us a valuable opportunity to get a first view into cutting-edge technologies that can best serve our customers and secure critical infrastructure," said Ken Klaer, President, Comcast Technology Solutions, and Executive Vice President, Comcast Cable.

Additionally, DataBee, from Comcast Technology Solutions, will benefit from access to NightDragon's NightScale platform, which helps accelerate growth for leading innovators through access to proprietary playbooks, people, partnerships and programs, and the firm's Advisory Council of 100+ top cybersecurity and technology leaders. DataBee is a security, risk, and compliance data fabric platform that helps drive smarter decisions with analysis-ready datasets and an evidence-centric approach to security data.

"Having spent time with NightDragon prior to this partnership, I believe in what this team and organization brings to the table. Comcast Technology Solutions provides a variety of innovative solutions developed and incubated by Comcast, like DataBee. We look forward to working with NightDragon to create synergies that will be mutually beneficial to enterprise customers and the security industry worldwide," said Nicole Bucala, Vice President and General Manager of the DataBee business.

Amy De Salvatore, Partner, NightDragon said, "Comcast is a strong innovator, and this is a unique partnership in that they are a telecom provider, which is different from other strategic partnerships that fall under our NightScale platform and provide value to our portfolio companies. This partnership will be a powerful way for both of our companies to place greater focus and energy on innovation, as well as advance critical technologies like DataBee, which is revolutionizing how we manage and secure data."

This partnership expands NightDragon's capabilities under its ND Go-to-Market business unit, a dedicated set of playbooks, programs, and partnerships in its proprietary NightScale platform to help accelerate its portfolio's go-to-market capabilities. Comcast Technology Solutions' leading services and advisory capabilities will complement existing go-to-market partnerships under the NightScale platform, including TD-SYNNEX, Arrow Electronics, World Wide Technologies, Jones Group International, SiteGround, Stratascale, and others.

To learn more about the NightDragon NightScale platform, visit our website.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal ow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. We believe in continuous innovation, always looking for new and better ways to connect with our customers, as well as aggregate, distribute, and secure our own content, advertising, and data. We invest in and test these solutions, so you don't have to — freeing you up to focus on accelerating your business, not your tech stack. Through our portfolio of solutions, we bring these innovations to the global marketplace, enabling our partners to think big, go beyond, and lead the way in media, technology, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions and DataBee

NightDragon Media Contact:

Sarah Kuranda Vallone

[email protected]

Comcast Technology Solutions Contact:

Mary Cosmides

[email protected]

267.207.5279

SOURCE NightDragon