NightDragon and Stratascale - An SHI Company, Partner to Accelerate Innovative Cybersecurity Technology to Market

Partnership will help accelerate routes to market for NightDragon's leading innovative portfolio of cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, an investment and advisory firm focused on the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with Stratascale, an SHI company, to bring the latest innovations and disruptive technologies in these essential sectors to market to Stratascale customers alongside the company's leading services and advisory offerings.

SHI is unique in the market for its ability to show leadership around innovation, including by launching Stratascale, a dedicated advisory organization to build and implement high value and outcome-based solutions and professional services for customers. Through its Office of the CTO – Innovation Advisory, Stratascale diligently identifies and validates the brightest practitioners, proven processes, and technologies to support the cloud, automation, digital, data and cybersecurity priorities of its customers.

"At SHI, we know that innovation is a differentiating factor for our customers, and we strive to continuously provide them the latest leading technology solutions through our reseller and advisory services. We are excited to now partner with NightDragon, a clear leader in investing in and advising innovative cybersecurity startups, to further accelerate our ability to provide customers with cutting-edge technology to better mitigate risk and accelerate their businesses," said David Olzak, Senior Vice President of Stratascale, an SHI company.

Under this partnership, Stratascale will benefit from early access to NightDragon companies to identify companies that fit best within its focus areas and customer needs. NightDragon companies selected to be part of its Stratascale Momentum Partner program will receive guidance on go-to-market strategy and best practices, inclusion in relevant program and service practice areas, and the opportunity to present before Innovation Advisory talks and before Stratascale executive leadership and customers.

"When it comes to helping the world's leading companies identify and implement innovative technologies, SHI and Stratascale are clear market leaders. NightDragon is proud to stand alongside these organizations as partners at the forefront of cybersecurity and work together to deliver the latest innovative technologies from our portfolio to the customers that would benefit from them," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

This partnership expands NightDragon's capabilities under its ND Go-to-Market business unit, a dedicated set of playbooks, programs and partnerships in its proprietary NightScale platform to help accelerate its portfolio's go-to-market capabilities. Stratascale's leading services and advisory capabilities will complement existing go-to-market partnerships.

"NightDragon continues to deliver innovative partnerships with leading industry organizations like SHI that expand our ability as a portfolio company to deliver our innovation to the companies that need it. At HUMAN, we look forward to deepening our relationship with SHI and its customers through this partnership," said Tamer Hassan, CEO of HUMAN Security, a NightDragon portfolio company.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $13 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals using technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com and https://stratascale.com/

