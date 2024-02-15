NightDragon Announces Arrow Electronics Will Help Expand North American Go-to-Market Capabilities of Cyber Innovators

NightDragon cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy companies to gain greater exposure and increase reach through two-tier distribution capabilities in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, today announced that global technology provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. will help its portfolio companies expand their go-to-market capabilities and further tap into the multi-billion-dollar North American market for cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy (CSSP) technologies.

Arrow is a $33 billion technology value-added distributor with thousands of customers globally and direct access to tens of thousands of channel partners and end users in North America. Leveraging its market expertise, channel capabilities and focus on innovation and technology, Arrow will help NightDragon portfolio companies capitalize on the $85 billion market for cybersecurity in North America in 2024 through the adoption of its two-tiered distribution model and other augmented capabilities.

Under this agreement, NightDragon portfolio companies will benefit from Arrow's Xccelerate program, built to support emerging tech vendors looking to build channel strategies, and ArrowSphere, the firm's everything-as-a-service platform designed to streamline the quote-to-cash process, and renewal management and help identify additional opportunities. Arrow's tools and capabilities will help NightDragon portfolio companies to accelerate their market penetration and expansion in North America. Additionally, NightDragon companies will gain access to Arrow's innovation labs and testing centers, where they can test, develop, evaluate and refine technologies to enhance their innovation capabilities.

"An important evolution in a startup's journey to scale and $100 million in revenue and beyond is to build strong partnerships and a two-tier distribution model to accelerate go-to-market strategies and reach new customers who could benefit from their products and services," said Amy De Salvatore, Partner, NightDragon. "NightDragon looks forward to working alongside Arrow to expand go-to-market capabilities in our portfolio and bring leading innovation to customers across North America."

As part of Arrow's Xccelerate program, NightDragon companies will receive dedicated support in business development, marketing, and pre- and post-sales assistance. Arrow will also provide consultation on advancing channel and distribution strategies as part of the onboarding process, as well as preferred access to the ArrowSphere platform.

"We are excited about working with NightDragon and its portfolio companies," said Matt Brennan, vice president of supplier alliances for Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in North America. "We look forward to helping their new and emerging vendors accelerate their growth through a distribution go-to-market strategy."

Arrow represents the latest company in NightDragon's proprietary NightScale platform, which programmatically accelerates the go-to-market, talent, government services and marketing efforts of NightDragon portfolio companies. Existing and complementary go-to-market partners include WWT, Ingram Micro, Macnica Networks, CyberKnight, Jones Group International, and Carahsoft.

To learn more about NightDragon's NightScale platform and partnerships, visit www.nightdragon.com.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Kuranda Vallone

[email protected]

SOURCE NightDragon