NightDragon Closes $750M Growth Fund as Part of Next-Generation Cybersecurity, Safety, Security and Privacy Platform

The NightDragon team is led by Founder and Managing Director Dave DeWalt, a long-time cybersecurity veteran and the former CEO of FireEye, McAfee and Documentum. He is joined by Managing Director Ken Gonzalez and Partner Morgan Kyauk, bringing together decades of experience leading and operating some of cybersecurity and technology's most significant companies.

The fund comes at a time when physical and cybersecurity threats are significantly damaging businesses and government organizations around the world. The team plans to use its significant industry expertise, extensive network and government connections to identify the most critical gaps causing these challenges and invest in the companies that can solve them.

"NightDragon is committed to investing and advising companies that we believe can help advance the state of security from silicon to satellite," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon. "I could not be prouder to announce this NightDragon fund and work alongside this team, our partners and the broader NightDragon Network to support this critical mission."

NightDragon Growth I is part of the broader NightDragon Platform, which includes partnerships, people and programs at every stage of the startup journey from incubation to IPO and exit. This includes affiliations with leading incubators, early-stage investment firms, NightDragon Advisory, private equity companies, IPO experts and M&A firms. Partners in this platform include DataTribe, AllegisCyber Capital, Team8, YL Ventures and Momentum Cyber.

These partnerships add to a set of programs available exclusively to NightDragon portfolio companies under the NightDragon Network, including ND Talent, ND Government Services and ND Go-to-Market. These programs help give NightDragon companies the edge and expertise to break into new markets, recruit new talent, grow internationally, align with leading technology, service provider and systems integrator partners and more. Partners include Carahsoft, Macnica, Cyber Future Foundation and the Athena Alliance.

"At NightDragon, we know that growing a successful company is much more than investing capital. We have assembled a team that has the operational and industry expertise to help our portfolio companies thrive, not only for successful investment outcomes but also to achieve our broader security mission," said Ken Gonzalez, Managing Director, NightDragon.

"From widespread ransomware to supply chain attacks, it is clear we need a next generation of cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies to secure our digital ecosystem. Having worked with Dave, Ken, Morgan and the rest of the NightDragon team for many years, I have seen first-hand their industry and operational expertise and am confident they can help shape this industry for the better," said Admiral Michael Rogers, former Director of the NSA.

"The operational and industry expertise of the NightDragon team has been unparalleled in helping our company grow to new levels of success. We are honored to partner with them as a portfolio company and look forward to seeing their impact increase under this new fund," said Paul Martini, CEO, iboss, a NightDragon portfolio company.

"By partnering with NightDragon, we know we are helping our customers align with some of the most innovative companies in the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industry. We are proud to be part of the NightDragon Platform and contribute to the mission of better securing our nation's organizations and governments," said Craig P. Abod, President, Carahsoft.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye.

