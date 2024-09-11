NightDragon, Delve Risk Partner to Advance Portfolio Sales, Marketing Capabilities

NightDragon companies will get access to Delve Risk's intelligence to optimize sales and marketing efforts, drive new pipeline, and close deals

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, today announced a new partnership with cybersecurity sales and marketing intelligence company, Delve Risk. Under this new master service agreement, NightDragon's portfolio companies will get discounted access to the company's databases, research and platform to accelerate new pipeline opportunities and drive business growth.

Delve Risk is a market research and intelligence platform that leverages Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) to deliver unmatched enterprise account data and insights for sales and marketing teams. Specifically designed for cybersecurity vendors targeting Fortune 2000 accounts, the platform provides critical information such as cyber budget data, organization structure, financials, priorities, and deep insights into technologies already in use. It also features additional information, including the executives' personal preferences, hobbies, archetypes, and event activities. Being able to easily segment buyers on demand at extremely granular levels helps drive faster and more effective sales and marketing outcomes for its customers.

Through this partnership, NightDragon portfolio companies will receive discounted access to Delve Risk's comprehensive platform, including its database of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and cybersecurity leaders from 1,700+ enterprises, Snapshot Reports™ and intelligence, and an event platform featuring over 6,000 events and coordination capabilities. This valuable data will enable portfolio sales and marketing teams to streamline prospecting and sales efforts, host new events with relevant executives, and tailor outreach strategies to drive pipeline growth and close deals more effectively.

"NightDragon is proud to partner with Delve Risk to continue providing our companies privileged access to the tools and techniques to help them hyper-scale their businesses," said Amy De Salvatore, Partner, NightDragon. "We look forward to seeing the impact this partnership will have to accelerate sales and marketing success and drive new business growth across our portfolio."

Additionally, NightDragon and Delve Risk will jointly host workshops to help portfolio companies maximize their sales and market efforts, leveraging data and best practices. Delve Risk, in return, will get early access to NightDragon portfolio companies to assess suitability for its solutions.

"NightDragon and Delve Risk are a natural partnership, bringing together leading cybersecurity startups with the data from Delve Risk to help them grow. We look forward to working with many companies in the portfolio to accelerate their sales and marketing capabilities across prospecting, events, pipeline development, and more," said Anthony Johnson, Founder and Managing Partner, Delve Risk.

Delve Risk is the latest partnership added to the roster of Master Service Agreements as part of NightDragon's NightScale platform, which provides a platform for growth to accelerate the go-to-market, talent, government services, and marketing efforts of NightDragon portfolio companies.

"Having deep and tailored data and intelligence is key to building a strong sales and marketing organization and ensuring your startup's technology is getting into the hands of the customers that need it. NightDragon continues to deliver impactful partnerships to help its portfolio advance these core capabilities and help us grow toward a high-growth and successful future," said Chris Scanlan, Chief Revenue Officer, HUMAN Security, a NightDragon portfolio company.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

