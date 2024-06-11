NightDragon, TD SYNNEX to Scale Go-to-Market for Innovative Cyber Companies

TD SYNNEX will help accelerate NightDragon portfolio go-to-market efforts in North America through a broad partner base and channel expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy (CSSP) investment and advisory firm, today announced a new collaboration with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to help expand go-to-market capabilities of innovators in the NightDragon portfolio in the rapidly-growing North American market.

According to Statista Market Insights, the North American cybersecurity technology sector is expected to reach $84.7 billion in 2024, up more than 9% year over year. This upward trend is expected to continue, with forecasts suggesting the market will expand to $123.3 billion by 2028, presenting a significant opportunity for firms in the cybersecurity space that are strategically positioned to capitalize on this growth.

TD SYNNEX has a strong and established presence in the North American market and around the world, including 150,000+ partners across more than 100 countries. Additionally, TD SYNNEX works with thousands of security resellers, VARs, MSPs, and MSSPs and has hundreds of in-house cybersecurity subject matter experts as part of its CyberSolv cybersecurity and networking practice. NightDragon companies will get access to this base of relationships and expertise facilitated by TD SYNNEX to reach new markets and customers in the critical North American market.

"At NightDragon, we know the incredible power of the channel in creating scalability, facilitating innovation, and above all, driving new and expanded business opportunities. We are excited to work with a market leader like TD SYNNEX and help our portfolio companies facilitate the channel partnership and go-to-market expertise to help them achieve hyper-scale across North America and around the world," said Amy De Salvatore, Partner, NightDragon.

As part of the collaboration, NightDragon companies will be able to leverage TD SYNNEX's Solutions Factory approach, a proven methodology for developing a robust portfolio of market-ready solutions used by more than a thousand partners globally. Additionally, the NightDragon portfolio companies will gain access to the company's StreamOne Cloud and MSP marketplace and emerging tech programs such as NexVen, which helps high-growth emerging technology companies scale and succeed in the channel and accelerate market expansion with specialized business development, marketing, and enablement support.

NightDragon companies will additionally benefit from focused TD SYNNEX support, including onboarding, guidance, access to best practices, consultation on channel strategy and go-to-market delivery. TD SYNNEX will also help promote the sale of NightDragon companies' products and services to its customers and partners. TD SYNNEX, meanwhile, will benefit from access to NightDragon's portfolio of innovative cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy companies to bring new offerings in new critical and emerging technology market categories to its customer base.

"According to our annual Direction of Technology report, cybersecurity is the top product partners plan to sell within the next two years, so we know that our ecosystem is consistently looking for quality products and services in this sector. Collaborating with NightDragon is one way that we continue to deliver on providing innovative and cutting-edge solutions to our partners, equipping them with the tools they need to grow their businesses," said Cheryl Day, VP, New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions.

TD SYNNEX joins a robust roster of partnerships in part of NightDragon's proprietary NightScale value-add platform, which programmatically accelerates the go-to-market, talent, government services, and marketing efforts of NightDragon portfolio companies.

"NightDragon continues to deliver impactful partnerships with leading go-to-market organizations like TD SYNNEX to help companies like Claroty scale to new heights. We are thankful for the support of a company like NightDragon as we enter the next phase of growth on our journey to secure mission-critical infrastructure throughout North America and around the world," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty, a NightDragon portfolio company.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

