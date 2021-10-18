Nightfall Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightfall, a cloud-native data protection platform, today announced that it has successfully achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. Nightfall is the first cloud-native data loss prevention vendor to complete this comprehensive certification and meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) criteria for managing customer data.

Nightfall is an enterprise-grade data protection platform that integrates directly with cloud applications including Slack, Google, GitHub, and Atlassian. Nightfall's developer-centric detection engine leverages machine learning to help organizations protect sensitive data, including unstructured data like images in cloud environments.

Proper handling of sensitive data, including personally identifiable information (PII), payment card information (PCI), and credentials are critical assets and require secure management. By becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, Nightfall emphasizes its commitment to securing its customer's data and strong security practices. SOC 2 Type 2 consists of a thorough audit regarding the effectiveness of an organization's internal controls and policies set by the AICPA and demonstrates completion that a company's information security measures meet today's cloud requirements.

"Keeping our customer's information safe is our top priority at Nightfall and achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reiterates our commitment to protecting sensitive data," said Isaac Madan, chief executive officer of Nightfall.

To learn more about Nightfall's security, please visit nightfall.ai or email [email protected].

About Nightfall

Nightfall's mission is to bring efficiency and efficacy to data protection. Organizations depend on Nightfall to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across cloud services via machine learning & natural language processing (NLP). As the industry's first cloud-native data loss prevention & data classification platform, Nightfall has scaled rapidly to a broad set of customers across the globe, ranging from hyper-growth tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Nightfall's SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform has been deployed across consumer-facing & highly regulated industries like healthcare, insurance, and education to address data leakage and compliance risks around HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and more. Nightfall is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, Webb Investment Network, and a cadre of high-profile operators, including CEO/executives at Okta, Splunk, FireEye and Salesforce.

