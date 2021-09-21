Nightfall Appoints Tim Gunderson as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightfall , a cloud-native data protection platform, named former Carta Vice President, Tim Gunderson as chief revenue officer.

With almost two decades of experience as a go-to-market leader, Gunderson will be responsible for overseeing the company's rapid growth. Gunderson will lead the expansion of Nightfall's go-to-market team and build the infrastructure to support the company's revenue growth. He will report to Nightfall CEO and Co-Founder, Isaac Madan.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim to Nightfall," said Madan and Rohan Sathe, chief technology officer and co-founder in a joint statement. "Tim has a proven track record overseeing the execution of a company's revenue growth, which is critical for Nightfall as we continue to see unprecedented demand for cloud data protection. We look forward to having Tim lead our revenue organization."

Gunderson joins Nightfall after spending three years at Carta, starting as Vice President of Business Development. During his tenure, Gunderson oversaw the company's business development and was tapped to lead the revenue side of Carta's second largest business unit, for which he was responsible for overseeing more than 100 employees across all customer-facing functions. Prior to joining Carta, Gunderson held business development and channel sales positions at OneLogin, DocuSign, NetSuite, and Nasdaq.

"I have been fortunate to work with best-in-class B2B SaaS businesses over the years, but none of them come close to what Nightfall is capable of right now," said Gunderson. "There are a lot of companies out there that do not have the capabilities to build a service that addresses the necessary resources to protect cloud apps. Nightfall's vision will allow customers to trust businesses that their personal information is stored securely in the cloud. I look forward to being a part of the journey with Isaac, Rohan, and the rest of the Nightfall team."

About Nightfall

Nightfall's mission is to bring efficiency and efficacy to data protection. The Nightfall platform discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across cloud services like Slack, Google Workspace, GitHub, and more via machine learning & NLP. As the industry's first cloud-native data loss prevention & data classification platform, Nightfall has scaled rapidly to a broad set of customers across the globe, ranging from hyper-growth tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Nightfall has been deployed across consumer-facing & highly-regulated industries like healthcare, financial services, insurance, and education to address data leakage and compliance risks around HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and more. Nightfall is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, Webb Investment Network, and a cadre of high-profile operators, including CEO/executives at Okta, Splunk, FireEye and Salesforce.

