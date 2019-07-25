Nightfood to Present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1, 2019

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the fast-growing, award-winning ice cream company addressing America's $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking opportunity, announced today that Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

DATE: Thursday, August 1st

TIME: 11:30 AM Eastern

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Aug1VIC-NGTF

During the presentation, Folkson will talk about recent developments in the national roll-out of Nightfood ice cream, including:

Introduction of Nightfood ice cream into a new top-10 supermarket chain later this summer

Celebrity partnerships with NFL future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman , and Michael Clifford , lead guitarist of the award-winning, multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer

, and , lead guitarist of the award-winning, multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer Recent launch of Nightfood locally into new markets such as Philadelphia , Washington DC , Baltimore , Pittsburgh , Denver , and others through direct local delivery

The presentation will address how the above recent developments, along with upcoming initiatives, can contribute to the new ice cream line delivering revenues of over $3 Million in the last quarter of 2019. Having manufactured the first pint of Nightfood in January of 2019, Management has secured distribution in four of the top-50 U.S. supermarket chains, including two of the top-10.

Nightfood nighttime ice cream was developed in conjunction with Nightfood's team of leading sleep and nutrition experts to be a more appropriate choice for people who consume ice cream at night. With the large majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring between dinner and bedtime, Folkson believes Nightfood is simply the next evolution in the billion-dollar "better-for-you" ice cream category.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood announced it had won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most "compelling and category changing" trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing widespread national distribution. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name "Half-Baked", for which they've successfully secured trademark rights.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

