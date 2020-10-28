Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund Launches with "Thank a Nurse" Campaign

Empowering nurses from career entry through retirement. Nurses protect us without expectations. They deserve our thanks. Tweet this

"The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund aims to shine a spotlight on amazing nurses at all levels and sectors while motivating prospective nurses to enter this extremely diverse career that marries science with care," stated Donohoe, executive director. "The Thank a Nurse campaign is a simple yet powerful way to reach nurses and those who appreciate them worldwide. Nurses protect and look over us without expectations — we owe them a simple thanks."

NG 2030 campaign initiatives to date include:

Legacies of Light Wall – Honoring Retiring Nurses

What is a Nurse? Series of Nurse Stories

Documentary Play: What Would Flo Do? – Premiering on Zoom in December

– Premiering on Zoom in December Nightingale 2030 Mobile App available for iPhone and Android

and Android Nurse2nurse toll-free hotline, 1-877-700-5829

All are encouraged to join #ThankANurse campaign a number of ways:

Make a short video sharing your experience with a nurse who has had an impact on your life or the lives of a loved one. Or a simple, thank you video. Post video to your social media accounts. Use hashtag #ThankANurse and tag @nightingale.2030 and @drinkteaofakind Write a short story sharing your experience with a nurse who has had an impact on your life or the lives of a loved one. Or a simple thank you. Submit story, along with the nurse's name, location, and social media information to [email protected] Donate!

In a show of support, Vessl TM will donate 5% of all Tea of a KindTM sales in November to NG 2030. Additionally, Vessl plans to donate Tea of a KindTM products to frontline nurses across the country throughout the month of November.

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing health services. They devote their lives to caring for mothers and children; giving lifesaving immunizations, health advice, eldercare; and generally meeting essential health needs. The world needs nine million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

About the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund

Founded in 2020, The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund celebrates and supports nurses around the globe, from the start of their careers and through retirement. The organization launched Thank a Nurse Campaign which honors nurses across the globe with personal messages and messaging from organizations throughout the month of November. 2020 also marks the World Health Organization 's Year of the Nurse and Midwife as well as the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

Through the generosity of partners' contributions to the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund, the organization and individuals can thank nurses around the world for their selfless caring, shared skills and long work hours through everyday duties, the pandemic, recent hurricanes and wildfires in the U.S. In other parts of the world, nurses care for refugees, pandemic patients, people starving from food and water shortages as well as extreme weather causing diseases.

