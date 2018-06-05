Nightingale And PlumChoice Announce Partnership

Customers will receive extended support service hours and timely access to U.S.-based certified technical support assistance for their connected devices through Cambridge Sound Tech Support.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with rapid and professional support services, from a team of technical specialists that understand the complexities of IoT products and Wi-Fi networks" said David Wu, CEO of Nightingale Smart Solutions. "In PlumChoice, we found a partner that shares this goal and has the ability to easily scale teams to match demand."

Expectations from smart device consumers continue to rise as more connected products are being purchased and incorporated into their lives. They demand flawless operation and integration out of the box, but also require vendors to provide quick issue resolutions when needed – delivering an exceptional customer experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Nightingale to provide high-quality, IoT technical support services for their Nightingale customers." said David Shimoni, President and CEO PlumChoice. "Our goal is to ensure that every customer is fully supported to experience all the inherent benefits from this industry-leading sleep technology".

About Nightingale

Nightingale, the world's first smart home sleep system, is the most advanced and effective sleep product on the market. Created by the acoustic experts and audio engineers at Cambridge Sound Management, the industry leader in commercial sound masking, Nightingale is a sleek speaker system that plugs into a room's outlets and emits ambient sound to help users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The system is compatible with iOS and Android, integrates with smart home products like Hue, Nest and Ring via IFTTT and can be controlled by Amazon Echo and Google Home. Nightingale was created to help every customer get a better night's sleep, every night, reduces perceived wake occurrences due to noise by 64 percent and improves objectively-measured sleep quality. To learn more, visit meetnightingale.com. Nightingale is a registered trademark of Nightingale Smart Solutions, Inc.

About PlumChoice

PlumChoice helps IoT service providers and manufacturers deploy and sell support services that drive product adoption, resulting in greater market penetration. We work on behalf of major brands to provide a portfolio of services that span the full customer lifecycle and enhance the end-user experience. In turn, PlumChoice's partners experience greater customer satisfaction and lifetime value, lower overhead, increased profitability, and quicker time to market. For more information about PlumChoice, please visit www.plumchoice.com.

Press Contact:

PlumChoice

Steve Spiewak sspiewak@plumchoice.com (617) 668-3343

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nightingale-and-plumchoice-announce-partnership-300660128.html

SOURCE PlumChoice

Related Links

http://www.plumchoice.com

