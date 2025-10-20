NIGHTINGALE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES ® LANDS IN SELECT TARGET STORES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Beloved chef-crafted ice cream sandwich brand expands into select Target locations with fan-favorite flavors & full-shelf lineup

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches®, the chef-founded brand behind the viral, oversized ice cream sandwiches that have taken dessert lovers by storm, is making its sweetest move yet: a nationwide launch into select Target stores across the country.

For the first time ever, Target shoppers will find a full shelf dedicated to Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches in freezer aisles across key markets including the Northeast, Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, and more.

Available Flavors at Target

The lineup includes five of Nightingale's most-loved flavors in convenient four-packs:

Brookie Dough – A brownie-cookie hybrid masterpiece with chocolate chip cookie crumb ice cream *New!*

Cookie Monster – A playful combination of chocolate chip cookies and cookie-crumb-infused vanilla ice cream.

The Classic – Madagascar Vanilla Bean ice cream hugged by chewy brownie cookies

Strawberry Shortcake – Golden brown sugar cookies paired with fresh strawberry ice cream for a nostalgic delight

Chocolate Blackout – Decadent chocolate brownie cookies, chocolate ganache swirl ice cream, and rich chocolate cake pieces.

"Target has been on our wish list from day one," said Hannah Pollack, CEO, President, and co-founder of Nightingale Ice Cream. "This launch is about more than just new shelves — it's about making Nightingale part of people's everyday Target run. We cannot wait for shoppers across the country to discover their new favorite freezer find."

Known for its bold, chef-forward flavors, high-quality ingredients, and hand-crafted approach, Nightingale has built a cult following through its grocery partners, specialty retailers, and direct-to-consumer business. The Target expansion marks one of the brand's largest retail rollouts to date, further cementing its place in the premium ice cream category.

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches will begin arriving in Target freezer aisles starting in October 2025. To find your nearest location, visit https://www.nightingaleicecream.com/pages/find-us

About Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Founded in 2016 from the humble beginnings of a now-closed restaurant pool hall, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches quickly became a Richmond, Virginia staple. Today, this burgeoning ice cream empire, led by culinary duo Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, is expanding into major retailers, restaurants, and event venues across the United States. Handcrafted in small batches, Nightingale ice cream sandwiches include 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies & homemade inclusions. Joyful & indulgent, Nightingale is incomparable to any other ice cream novelty, evoking tastes of childhood with elevated flavors & sophistication. Nightingale is now found at over 5,550 chain and independent grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Harris Teeter. Learn more at nightingaleicecream.com .

PR CONTACT:

Molly Szkotak

Director of Brand Marketing

718.501.4015

[email protected]

