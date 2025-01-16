NIGHTINGALE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES® NOW AVAILABLE AT KROGER STORES

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches® accelerates its nationwide expansion with premium handcrafted frozen treats, now available in over 2,400 Kroger Co. stores, including Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Mariano's, and Ralph's.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches®, the fast-growing women- and veteran-owned company renowned for its chef-inspired ice cream sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its biggest retail launch to date. Beginning January 2025, Nightingale's indulgent creations will be available at Kroger supermarkets and the Kroger Co. grocery retail banners across the United States. This exciting milestone brings TikTok's viral ice cream sensation to even more dessert lovers nationwide.

A Treat Like No Other

Nightingale's ice cream sandwiches stand out with their exceptional quality and artisanal craftsmanship. Made with 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies, homemade inclusions, and all-natural, nut-free ingredients, these premium desserts are redefining the frozen treat category.

The journey began with sous chef Hannah Pollack, whose innovative creations caught the attention of her husband and Belgian-born chef, Xavier Meers. Together, they combined European culinary tradition with Southern charm to create a dessert that's as sophisticated as it is nostalgic—a handcrafted ice cream sandwich unlike any other.

Available Flavors at Kroger

Kroger shoppers can indulge in Nightingale's celebrated 4-pack lineup, featuring five irresistible flavors:

Chocolate Blackout : Decadent chocolate brownie cookies, chocolate ganache swirl ice cream, and rich chocolate cake pieces.

: Decadent chocolate brownie cookies, chocolate ganache swirl ice cream, and rich chocolate cake pieces. Cookie Monster : A playful combination of chocolate chip cookies and cookie-crumb-infused vanilla ice cream.

: A playful combination of chocolate chip cookies and cookie-crumb-infused vanilla ice cream. Strawberry Shortcake : Golden brown sugar cookies paired with fresh strawberry ice cream for a fruity delight.

: Golden brown sugar cookies paired with fresh strawberry ice cream for a fruity delight. Banana Pudding : A flavor exclusive to Kroger. A nostalgic Southern classic reimagined with golden brown sugar cookies, fresh banana pudding, and vanilla wafer layers.

: A nostalgic Southern classic reimagined with golden brown sugar cookies, fresh banana pudding, and vanilla wafer layers. Mocha Brownie: The perfect pick-me-up—chocolate brownie cookies with ice cream steeped in locally roasted coffee.

"Growing up in Virginia, Kroger has been a go-to grocery store for me said Hannah Pollack, President, and CEO. "It's a dream come true to see Nightingale ice cream sandwiches on Kroger's shelves, bringing our handcrafted treats to communities nationwide."

About Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Founded in 2016, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches started from humble beginnings in a Richmond, Virginia pool hall. Today, it's a rapidly growing ice cream brand that has captured the hearts of dessert lovers across the country. Led by culinary duo Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, the company specializes in small-batch, handcrafted ice cream sandwiches made with 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies, and homemade inclusions. With elevated flavors and a touch of nostalgia, Nightingale delivers a frozen dessert experience that's unmatched.

For more information, visit nightingaleicecream.com.

