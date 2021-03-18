Nightingale Partners LLC Makes Strategic Investment In Medtech Developer Sonavi Labs

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Partners LLC ("NP"), the first healthcare qualified opportunity zone fund and advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership and investment into Sonavi Labs ("SL"), an AI software and auscultation medical devices platform committed to transforming the way respiratory diseases and infections are detected and managed. SL is dedicated to creating technology that is affordable, user-friendly, and accessible for all levels of education and socio-economic status.

"Nightingale could not be more impressed with the company and its trajectory," said SVP, Investment Strategy Jordan Buxton-Punch, who led the NP deal team. "Ellington West has been recognized by numerous institutions and industry leaders as a dynamic young executive. While SL boasts an innovative product with powerful AI technology adaptive to multiple current and future use cases, NP is most excited about the opportunity to support a black woman Chief Executive who is aiming to improve health outcomes in underserved communities across the globe."

SL creates medical devices and software to provide clinicians of all skill levels with immediate diagnostic support. The company deploys Feelix—an advanced, objective analytics software platform—into hardware to help physicians deliver the best care possible to the most remote or disenfranchised communities. Feelix modernizes health systems by improving the auscultation process with high quality data for health care providers and empowers communities to use that data in the most efficacious methodology possible.

"I'm delighted to welcome Nightingale Partners to the Sonavi Labs family," said Ellington West, CEO of Sonavi Labs. "We're greatly honored by this team's commitment to supporting our work and helping us make a significant impact in healthcare. Their leadership team is more than impressive and I'm glad that we'll be able to call upon these giants for support and guidance."

About Nightingale Partners LLC: Nightingale Partners is a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund and advisory firm connecting capital to payers and providers of care to the medically underserved, based in Washington, DC. John Gorman, long-time health care executive and entrepreneur, founded Nightingale with the mission to improve the quality of care and reduce unnecessary health care expenditures for the nation's most vulnerable patients. Nightingale deploys advanced technology, locally-curated social services providers, and innovative financing to address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).

About Sonavi Labs

Sonavi Labs is a global leader in the development of telehealth technology for respiratory monitoring and diagnostic support. Through the smart application of augmented auscultation, Sonavi Labs creates medical devices and software rooted in artificial intelligence and is driven by a commitment to save lives by making accessible, user-friendly assessment tools that can be used by clinicians of all skill levels as well as patients anywhere. FeelixPro and Feelix by Sonavi Labs are the world's first digital stethoscopes designed for clinicians and patients that deploy proprietary classification algorithms to detect and grade the severity of abnormalities in lung and body sounds. The Feelix platform delivers high-fidelity remote monitoring that is supported by integrated apps and a secured, HIPAA-compliant cloud system. Learn more at sonavilabs.com.

