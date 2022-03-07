Nightmare Alley, Dune, No Time to Die and Encanto Motion Picture Winners at the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild 'Excellence in Production Design' Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced winners of its 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 13 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, during a black-tie dinner gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday night, March 5, 2022. Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell), Dune (Patrice Vermette), No Time to Die (Mark Tildesley), and Encanto (Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové) won Best Production Design for Feature Film. Television winners included "Loki" (Kasra Farahani), "Squid Game" (Chae Kyoung-sun), "WandaVision" (Mark Worthington), "What We Do in the Shadows" (Kate Bunch), "Family Reunion" (Aiyana Trotter), "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" (John Janavs), and "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" (Stephan Olson) respectively. Additional winners include Taylor Swift: "All Too Well" (Ethan Tobman) and Apple Music: "Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" (François Audouy).

The awards took place before an audience of guild members, industry executives and press. ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Art Directors Council Chair Mark Worthington, ADG, presided over the awards ceremony with actress/comedian Yvette Nicole Brown serving as host. Producer of the 2022 ADG Awards was Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (The Alienist, Solos, Station Eleven). Joining the team as stage designer was Emmy®-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes®, Grammy Awards®, Billboard Awards®).

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, who recently made Oscars® history as the first woman with two Best Director nominations including The Power of the Dog, received the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award. The award was accepted by presenter Benedict Cumberbatch, star of The Power of the Dog, as Ms. Campion was unable to attend in person.

Academy Award-winning Production Designer William A. Horning (Ben-Hur, Gigi, North by Northwest, The Wizard of Oz), was inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame by Production Designer and ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG. Joining Horning with a Lifetime Achievement Award was Oscar®-nominated Production Designer, Costume Designer and Producer Polly Platt (Say Anything, Terms of Endearment, A Star is Born, Broadcast News), presented by Production Designer Denise Pizzini, ADG ("Better Call Saul").

Academy Award-nominated Director Denis Villeneuve was feted with the esteemed William Cameron Menzies Award for his numerous legendary movies including the recent Oscar®-nominated film adaptation of Dune, presented by Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek").

Oscar®-nominated Production Designer Ida Random, ADG, (Rain Man, The Big Chill, Silverado, and Fast and the Furious), received the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), presented by Kevin Costner (Silverado, Yellowstone). Michael and Denise Okuda, ADG, (Star Trek franchise and other iconic space adventure productions), were honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), presented by Emmy-nominated Production Designer Herman Zimmerman, ADG ("Star Trek" series). Set Designer/Art Director Ann Harris, ADG, (Edward Scissorhands and Schindler's List,) was awarded by the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, presented by Art Director Christopher Burian-Mohr (Spiderman 3). Concept Illustrator and Storyboard Artist Donna Cline, ADG, ("The Doctor," "Outbreak" and "Bones") was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council, presented by Tamara Taylor, a star of the forensic crime drama "Bones."

Additional presenters for the ADG Awards include Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek"), Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die), James Pickens Jr. ("Grey's Anatomy," "Yellowstone," "The Connors"), Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows," "Reacher"), Alexandra Daddario ("The White Lotus"), Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs"), Soleil Moon Frye ("The Proud Family," "Punky Brewster"), Carl Clemons-Hopkins ("Hacks"), Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show"), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones"), among others.

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Nightmare Alley - Production Designer: Tamara Deverell



2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Dune - Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: No Time to Die - Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Encanto - Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové



5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Loki: "Glorious Purpose" - Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Squid Game: "Gganbu" - Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

***WINNER: WandaVision - Production Designer: Mark Worthington

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: What We Do in the Shadows: "The Prisoner," "The Cloak of Duplication," "The Siren"

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

Hacks: "Primm" - Production Designer: Jon Carlos



9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Family Reunion: "Remember When M'Dear Changed History?"

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

10. COMMERCIALS

***WINNER: Apple Music: "Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" -Production Designer: François Audouy



11. MUSIC VIDEOS

***WINNER: Taylor Swift: "All Too Well"

12. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

***WINNER: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: "Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff"

Production Designer: John Janavs

13. VARIETY SPECIAL

***WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "The Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff'rent Strokes – Willis' Privacy (115)" - Production Designer: Stephan Olson

The ADG Awards are proud to be sponsored by Premium Level: Sweetwater / NEP Live Events; Titanium Level: Air Design/Astek, Cush Light LLC, Dazian Fabrics, Netflix; Platinum Level: Goodnight and Company, ICM Partners, Pixar Animation Studios, The Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios Property, Drapery, Graphic Design and Staff Shops, Warner Bros. Studio Facilities; Gold Level: ABC TV/ Hulu, Drop Shop Digital, Unreal Engine, Lux Machina, United Artists Releasing, Warner Bros. Pictures, WPA; Silver Level: Amazon, Disney+, HBO, IMA Council, Murtha Skouras Agency, Searchlight Pictures, SDMM Council, STG Council, The Walt Disney Studios, UTA, VH1 Communications, WME; Automotive Sponsor: McLaren; Wine Sponsor: Humbug Vineyards; Premier Media Sponsor: Shutterstock; Media Sponsors: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Below the Line, SHOOT Magazine / SHOOTonline.

ABOUT THE ART DIRECTORS GUILD: Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,000 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Set Designers and Model Makers; Illustrators and Matte Artists; and Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

