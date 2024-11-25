NightOwl Enters Control State Market Through Virginia, Launching in 254 Stores

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 1, NightOwl Martini, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Virginia, with an initial launch in 254 stores across the state. This milestone is made possible through a strategic partnership with Breakthru Beverage.

NightOwl's expansion strategy is bolstered by a collaboration with Nova Tastings, leveraging NABCA data to target stores during periods with the highest potential for success, ensuring that NightOwl's products are introduced to consumers at optimal times. In addition to tastings, NightOwl is currently featured in the Q4 issue of the Spirited Virginia Magazine which can be found in stores and online.

"We are eager to bring NightOwl to Virginia and to partner with Breakthru Beverage," said Stephanie Jackson, VP Sales, at NightOwl. "Our success in other regions has set a strong foundation for Virginia, and we are looking forward to continuing our growth. This expansion is particularly exciting as NightOwl offers one of the few true single-serve options and the only Tequila-based Espresso Martini in the VA ABC stores."

About NightOwl Following consumer trends and preferences, NightOwl has brought tequila to the forefront of the Espresso Martini recipe. Both the vodka and tequila styles contain 12.5% ABV, premium real spirits, and natural coffee (100mg of caffeine). Available in a convenient 4-pack, both NightOwl's tequila and vodka styles are offered in 200ml cans with an SRP of $19.99. For additional information and to find NightOwl near you, please visit our Store Locator on DrinkNightOwl.com and be sure to follow along on social @drinknightowl.

