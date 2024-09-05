NightOwl Espresso Martini Partners with RNDC in New York, Following a Stellar Summer in Montauk

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightOwl Espresso Martini is thrilled to announce its strategic alignment with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) in New York, effective September 1, 2024. This partnership marks a significant milestone in NightOwl's continued growth and expansion across the state, providing broader access to its premium ready-to-drink espresso martini for consumers and retailers alike.

"Aligning with RNDC is a crucial step in our mission to bring NightOwl to every corner of New York." said Stephanie Jackson, VP Sales, at NightOwl. "We are excited to leverage RNDC's distribution network and growing team to meet the increased demand for our product."

"RNDC NY is excited to embark on this journey with NightOwl Espresso Martini. Their dedication to producing high quality, innovative brands aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing premium products to our customer base across the state of NY. We believe this partnership will not only expand our offerings but also bring a new level of excellence to the RTD market." Said Matt Fraas, Executive Vice President, RNDC New York.

This announcement follows a highly successful summer in Montauk, where NightOwl Espresso Martini served as a sponsor of the 2024 Montauk Music Festival. NightOwl's presence was felt throughout the season at iconic Montauk venues such as The Montauket, Shagwong, Montauk Beach House, and one of Montauks newest additions, N'AMO. The brand's sponsorship and product placement at these esteemed locations not only heightened visibility but also cemented NightOwl as a staple among Montauk's vibrant summer scene.

"The quality of NightOwl allows us to offer it on our menu, but also late night during high volume moments. We don't have the equipment or the time to make our own, so this is an excellent alternative." Said Jason Behan of Shagwong.

In addition to the Montauk Music Festival, NightOwl was also present as a beverage sponsor of the 15th Annual Unconditional Love Gala hosted by Southampton Animal Shelter.

NightOwl's success isn't limited to Montauk; the brand has also made significant strides in New York City and surrounding areas. Key accounts like East Village Wines and Union Square Wines & Spirits have reported strong sales and enthusiastic customer feedback.

With its innovative spirit and dedication to quality, NightOwl Espresso Martini continues to captivate consumers, and this partnership with RNDC is set to accelerate its already impressive momentum.

About NightOwl Espresso Martini

Following consumer trends and preferences, NightOwl has brought tequila to the forefront of the Espresso Martini recipe. Both the vodka and tequila styles contain 12.5% ABV, premium real spirits, and natural coffee (100mg of caffeine). Available in both single-serve and a convenient 4-pack, both NightOwl's tequila and vodka styles are offered in 200ml cans with an SRP of $19.99 per 4-pack.

For additional information and to find NightOwl near you, please visit our Store Locator on DrinkNightOwl.com and be sure to follow along on social @drinknightowl.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States.

