NightRide Thermal to Sponsor New Sasquatch University Series on Wild TV, Available to Channel and Streaming Subscribers This Fall

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NightRide Thermal (Brooklyn, NY) is proud to sponsor a new series called Sasquatch University on Wild TV and Wild TV Plus (Edmonton, Alberta), which premiers today, September 25th at 5:30 pm ET. NightRide provides vehicle-mounted thermal cameras for reliable identification of animals and people in total darkness.

NightRide Thermal Image - Sasquatch Team

Wild TV, which is Numeris-rated as the number one outdoor programming provider in Canada, has forged a new content partnership with Ryan Willis, founder of the Ontario-based Trent University Sasquatch Society. Willis is also producer and host of the new Canadian series Sasquatch University.

Sasquatch University dives into the phenomenon of Bigfoot in Canada. Willis and his team explore different locations across the province of Ontario. Using eyewitness reports, hunting techniques and professional instruments, the Sasquatch University team is out to prove the existence of the legendary creature known as Bigfoot. NightRide donated two of its vehicle-mounted cameras for the thermal image capture of this exciting exploration.

"We are thrilled to be part of this adventure," said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide Thermal Inc. "Given that the woods where the search is taking place are pitch black, we expect that any sightings or evidence of Sasquatch would show up first on the NightRide camera. We love being on the frontline with Ryan and his team."

Willis commented: "The Sasquatch University team and I are excited to be working with Wild TV to not just share our passion of Sasquatch research and education with people worldwide, but to entertain them as well. We are very excited to be working with NightRide Thermal. Their products have greatly benefited us in gathering Bigfoot evidence. They keep us safe out in the woods and allow our entire team to have exceptional vision at night and identify heat signatures. We hope everyone gets a chance to check them out on Sasquatch University with episodes airing Mondays beginning September 25th at 5:30 pm EST on Wild TV and Wild TV Plus." See: https://wildtv.ca/schedule

About NightRide Thermal

NightRide Thermal (https://getnightride.com), the leader in vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, enables reliable visibility and identification of animals, people, and risks in darkness, smoke, and low-visibility conditions. NightRide offers a range of mounting options, features, and price points. Made in NYC, NightRide's cameras serve daily drivers, public safety, emergency management, government, security, wildlife-control, sporting and defense.

About Sasquatch University

Sasquatch University (https://www.sasquatchuniversity.com) is a research team founded by Ryan Willis and executive members of the Trent University Sasquatch Society. Their goal is to educate the public about Sasquatch / Bigfoot and to spread discussion about Sasquatch in the academic setting. It is a very under-researched field, considering the number of sightings and evidence. The Sasquatch University team wants to inspire university students to create their own organizations, as well as prove the existence of the creature known as Bigfoot.

About Wild TV Inc.

Wild TV Inc. (www.WildTV.ca) is entering its 19th year of operation. Wild TV partners with Canada's most prominent television carriers, including Shaw Communications, Shaw Direct, Bell, Rogers, Telus, Videotron, Cogeco, MTS, Sasktel, and Eastlink, as well as to all CCSA members. Wild TV is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to Canadian households and is open to a growing number of European countries. Wild TV+ provides outdoor enthusiasts with the only industry app-user experience where both species and regions categorize content for easy navigation.

