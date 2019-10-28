Nights Of Lights Holiday Spectacular Series Of Events Premieres At Hillsdale Shopping Center

WHAT: Hillsdale Shopping Center presents "NIGHTS OF LIGHTS" HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, a pageantry of events taking place on three consecutive Friday nights – November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019. Each night features the magic of a synchronized holiday tree and fountain light show on Hillsdale's new outdoor plaza, along with a unique and different line up each week of dazzling entertainment and activities for the entire family to experience. Each night's event begins at 6pm.









Friday, November 22nd line-up includes:



Synchronized Holiday Tree and Fountain Light Show

Santa's Grand Arrival

Illuminated Entertainment by Circosphere

Peninsula Ballet Theatre Performance

Free Cotton Candy for the Kids

Hosted by Marcus of Star 101.3FM's "Marcus and Sandy" Morning Show









Friday, November 29th program features:



Synchronized Holiday Tree and Fountain Light Show

Meet and Greet with Katerina Kittycat of PBS show "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"

"Let it Snow" Magical Snow Fest

Illuminated Entertainment by Circosphere

Hosted by Marcus of Star 101.3FM's "Marcus and Sandy" Morning Show



Friday, December 6th presents:



Synchronized Holiday Tree and Fountain Light Show

Meet and Greet with Leslie Sbrocco host of KQED's "Check, Please! Bay Area"

Broadway by the Bay Performance

Tap Dancing Christmas Trees

Live Music and Circosphere Entertainment



Throughout the holiday season enjoy:



Photos with Santa: November 22 through December 24 – Macy's Center Court

Pet Photos with Santa: Sundays – 5-7pm and Wednesdays – 6-pm; November 24 – December 11 - Macy's Center Court

Breakfast with Santa: Saturday, December 7; 8am AND 9:30pm – California Pizza Kitchen. Reservations required.

Wreath Making Workshop: Wednesday, December 11; 6pm – South End Concierge Conference Room. Reservations

Snowman Ice Cream Cone Decorating: Thursday, December 12; 5pm – Nordstrom Court

Community Holiday Performances: all season long – Nordstrom Court



Santa hours vary by day.









For a full schedule of holiday activities and events, visit Hillsdale.com or call Hillsdale's Concierge at 650-571-1029.







WHEN: Fridays – November 22, 26 & December 6 ~~ 6-8pm







WHERE Hillsdale Shopping Center – OUTDOOR PLAZA



60 31st Ave.



San Mateo, CA 94403





