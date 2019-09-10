Nightstick Launches Light Finder Online Resource

This innovative online product filter allows users to search by popular handgun brand and then select from an extensive list of more than 130 specific models in the market. This simple tool creates a one-stop destination that narrows down the ever-expanding line-up of Nightstick weapon lights to specific products tailored to each individual handgun owner.

"As a leading manufacturer of portable LED lighting solutions, our goal is to facilitate higher adoption rates of dedicated weapon lights in law enforcement agencies and for self-defense worldwide," says Russell Hoppe, Director of Marketing at Nightstick. "Threat identification and target discrimination are critical safety requirements, so we felt it was our obligation to create a weapon light search methodology that aligns buying requirements with specifications like handgun fit, light size, lumen performance along with holster compatibility."

Nightstick Light Finder also provides convenient references to view product-specific videos, find compatible holsters, review product specification and thumb through instruction manuals. These online resources make the process of finding the perfect Nightstick weapon light quick and easy, especially for distributors and owner/operators who want to confirm compatibility before, during and after the sale.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, floodlights, headlamps and numerous Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick's vast line-up of LED lighting products delivers optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional customer service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

