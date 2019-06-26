Nighttime Comfort From Life Extension's New Men's Bladder Control

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waking up multiple times during the night with the need to urinate is more than just an inconvenience – it's a problem. One capsule of Men's Bladder Control from Life Extension® every night before bed helps relieve the nighttime urge to wake up and go to the bathroom. Studies show nighttime urinary urges not only affect sleep patterns, but also reduce quality of life because of the negative effects of sleep loss on daytime function. Men's Bladder Control is designed specifically for men seeking convenient, once-daily nutritional support for less nighttime urination and more restful sleep.

Life Extension's Men's Bladder Control supplement showed excellent results in a 60-day pilot study. Of the 30 men in the trial, 87 percent reported waking at least once a night to go to the restroom. By the study's end, that number dropped to about 23 percent. Furthermore, 37 percent began the study reporting 2 to 3 restroom trips every night. By the end of the study, no one reported waking up that often. In fact, 77 percent of men reported no nighttime urination at all by the end of the study.

"Nighttime urinary urges keep millions of men from restful sleep. It's nice to have a convenient and effective way for inhibiting that urge to wake up and urinate," said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension Education Director.

Men's Bladder Control formula combines ingredients that focus on men's urinary and prostate health. Beta-sitosterol, a plant sterol that supports healthy urine flow, works with melatonin and Pygeum Africanum (African plum/cherry tree) bark extract to help reduce frequent nighttime urination. Lycopene promotes healthy prostate size and structure, while boron demonstrates beneficial effects on prostate specific antigen (PSA) to support prostate health.

