Nighttime Harness Racing Returns to Center Stage on Long Island

Suffolk OTB expands Racing Forum hours to keep fans connected to the sport they love

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nighttime harness racing is making a return to center stage on Long Island. Suffolk OTB's Racing Forum is now open until 10 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, extending its previous 7:30 p.m. closing time and giving fans the opportunity to place more bets and experience an evening of live harness racing simulcasts.

The expanded schedule is designed to keep racing fans involved longer. By staying open through the evening, Suffolk OTB allows customers to remain connected to the action, watch more races and enjoy the excitement of harness racing from the opening race through closing at 10pm Thursday - Saturday. .

"This is about giving racing fans more opportunities to enjoy the sport they love," said Phil Boyle, President of Suffolk OTB. "Harness racing has a passionate following, and by extending our Racing Forum hours, we're making it easier for our customers to stay engaged with the sport throughout the evening. We want to continue creating an experience that brings fans closer to the racing action."

The initiative reflects Suffolk OTB's commitment to supporting the broader harness racing community by increasing access to nighttime racing and creating new opportunities to promote the sport. As part of that effort, Suffolk OTB will work with the Standardbred Owners Association of New York (SOA) on opportunities to enhance fan engagement, including horsemen interviews, promotional appearances and other initiatives that showcase the people and stories behind harness racing.

"The SOA is pleased and excited about the restoration of nighttime harness racing offerings by Suffolk OTB," said Joe Faraldo, President of the Standardbred Owners Association of New York. "We look forward to a collaborative effort that promotes the sport, increases awareness and creates new opportunities for fans to engage with harness racing."

About Suffolk OTB

Suffolk OTB provides horse racing fans with access to live racing simulcasts and wagering opportunities throughout Long Island. Through its facilities and online offerings, Suffolk OTB continues to support the racing community while providing customers with an engaging destination for the sport they follow and enjoy.

SOURCE Suffolk OTB