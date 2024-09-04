Nightwing Appoints Intelligence Leader Christopher Jones as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer to Propel Integrated Strategy

DULLES, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightwing, the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of the possible for national security, today announced the appointment of Christopher Jones as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer. In these roles Jones will lead and execute Nightwing's research, development, and integration of technologies into products and services to support customer missions.

Jones is a seasoned intelligence community executive leader with 28 years of experience in integrating technology into operations. He comes to Nightwing from the Central Intelligence Agency, where he most recently served as Associate Deputy Director for Science and Technology. He is a recipient of the CIA Director's Award, the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, and several Meritorious Presidential Rank Awards and CIA Exceptional Performance Awards.

"To stay ahead of emerging threats, our customers rely on the innovations and advanced technologies Nightwing delivers," said Nightwing CEO John DeSimone. "Chris brings a wealth of technical and practical expertise in the national security space to our leadership team. I know that his fresh perspective and deep experience within the intelligence community will elevate our portfolio of tech-enabled services and solutions that support our customers' most important missions."

"I am thrilled to be joining Nightwing, a company with an established track record of innovation in cyber solutions and national security mission execution," said Jones. "I look forward to helping Nightwing grow and expand its technology footprint to help customers achieve mission success."

Jones earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a master's degree in systems engineering from Virginia Tech.

About Nightwing

Nightwing is the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of the possible to advance our national security interests. The company delivers the most advanced full-spectrum cyber, data operations, systems integration, and intelligence solutions for government agencies, businesses, and organizations. Headquartered in Dulles, Va. and previously part of a leading Fortune 100 company, Nightwing became independent in April 2024.

