Nightwing Facility Honored with 2024 James S. Cogswell Award for Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement

DULLES, Va., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightwing announced today that its facility in Annapolis Junction, Md. has received the 2024 James S. Cogswell Award for Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

This facility was recognized for its excellence and innovation in security management and implementation on June 12th, during the NCMS 60th Annual Training Seminar. The Cogswell Award is the highest honor DCSA can bestow in the cleared industry.

"We are honored by DOD's trust in our ability to protect our nation's sensitive information," said John DeSimone, CEO of Nightwing. "This award showcases the outstanding commitment and excellence of our team in a demanding security environment. I am proud of their contributions and grateful to see our facility earn this distinguished recognition."

"Each and every member of the team is responsible for security in our business," said Nightwing Vice President of Security Mario Orsini. "This commitment is deeply ingrained in our culture. We know that by maintaining the most rigorous security protocols, we are helping our government partners advance our national security interests."

Of approximately 12,500 cleared facilities, fewer than 1% are annually selected to receive the award. This year, 14 facilities were selected. To be considered for the Cogswell Award, facilities must establish and sustain security programs that surpass industry guidelines, provide leadership to other cleared facilities, and institute best practices to maintain the highest security standards. Contractors are nominated by a DCSA industrial security representative and qualify only after receiving two consecutive years of superior inspection ratings.

Established in 1966, the award honors Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security in the Department of Defense. Cogswell developed the core principles of the Industrial Security Program, focusing on industry and government partnership to protect classified information.

About Nightwing

Nightwing is the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of the possible to advance our national security interests. The company delivers the most advanced full-spectrum cyber, data operations, systems integration, and intelligence services for government agencies, businesses, and organizations. Nightwing is proud to partner with our government and commercial customers to protect their most critical information, systems, and operations with breakthrough technology and world-class talent. Headquartered in Dulles, Va. and previously part of a leading Fortune 100 company, Nightwing became independent in April 2024. Learn more at Nightwing.us .

Media Contact:

Scott McIlnay

Senior Manager, Communication and Outreach

[email protected]

SOURCE Nightwing