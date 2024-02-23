NIGO DESIGNS FIRST PENFOLDS GRANGE LIMITED-EDITION

Inspired by his first visit to Penfolds Magill Estate Winery (South Australia) in 2022, and his time with the Penfolds team reviewing archive material from Penfolds history, NIGO has re-imagined the packaging design of Grange for this one-off series. The Grange by NIGO release includes collectable 750ml (1,500 available) and 1.5L (150 available) gift boxes to house the 2019 Grange. Each box is individually numbered and includes a bandana and bottle neck tag designed by NIGO, plus an authenticity certificate. The design approach pays tribute to Grange in NIGO's signature style, featuring a bold and colourful grape graphic and Penfolds logo reimaged through Human Made's iconic typography.

Born from a pioneering spirit, curiosity, and experimentation, Penfolds Grange is the most powerful expression of Penfolds House Style. With an unbroken line of vintages since 1951, the South Australian heritage icon continues to be one of the world's most collected wines. The Grange by NIGO limited edition heroes the current 2019 vintage of Grange, made from the very highest quality Shiraz grapes from vineyards across South Australia.

Together with the Grange by NIGO limited edition pack, NIGO has also designed a silk rug for this series. With only 25 rugs available globally, the design heroes a silk dyed purple grape design to mirror that of the wine's secondary pack. Each 2.5m x 2.5m rug is handwoven by artisans in Nepal, who spent two months making each piece. The Grange by NIGO rugs are available globally via expressions of interest at SPACE Furniture and www.penfolds.com within Australia from Thursday 22 February, RRP AUD$10,000 each.

NIGO has been at the forefront of culture, establishing himself as a global icon and cultural pioneer. As the Creative Director of Human Made and Artistic Director of KENZO, NIGO is known for his innovative and future-thinking vision. Reflecting on his first visit to Penfolds in South Australia, NIGO said: "I have been a collector of Grange for many years, but it wasn't until I visit Penfolds Magill Estate that I truly understood the craftmanship and history behind the historic wine. It was an honour to be the first person to collaborate on a design for Grange, especially as the brand celebrates its 180th anniversary."

The launch of Grange by NIGO follows the highly successful global release of One by Penfolds – NIGO's first Penfolds project – where apparel items for the collaboration sold out globally in under 1.5hours. Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer, Kristy Keyte commented on the upcoming release, "This is a different direction for us, and the first time we have changed the distinctive gift box of our flagship Grange. Collaborating with NIGO has been inspired by Penfolds history of pushing boundaries in winemaking, and now we expand this to exploration of new creative ideas. As a collector, NIGO understands the reputation of Grange and its legacy. He was able to create a limited-edition approach that is both playful and fresh while remaining respectful to the history of the wine. We have never done this before, and the result is brave and refreshing."

Penfolds Grange by NIGO is available globally* from Thursday 22 February 2024. For stockist information and more details visit www.penfolds.com. Future projects between Penfolds and NIGO will be announced later in 2024.

Editor's Notes

Grange by NIGO Recommended Retail Pricing • PenfoldsGrange by NIGO Limited Edition 2019 – 750ml AUD$1,350.00 • Penfolds Grange by NIGO Limited Edition 2019 – 1.5L AUD$3,100.00 • Penfolds Grange by NIGO Limited Edition Silk Rug AUD$10,000

*Not currently available in Mainland China

About NIGO:

Known as one of the founding fathers of street fashion, NIGO created his first clothing label, in Tokyo in 1993. The brand grew from the cultural underground to attain global fame in the worlds of fashion and music. NIGO is now Creative Director of his own independent brand HUMAN MADE and the Artistic Director at LVMH owned Maison KENZO. Working in the fields of music and fashion and often through collaboration with some of the best-known companies and creative people in the world, he has innovated new ways for fashion to relate to its audience that have since become industry standards. NIGO continues to pursue his creativity in his work through fashion brands and in musical projects as well as in the practice of photography and traditional Japanese ceramic art.

About Penfolds:

Since the very beginning, Penfolds commitment to quality has been underpinned by the art of blending and attesting all wines are connected through a consistent and recognisable 'House Style'; the ultimate expression of a time-honoured and distinctive tradition of finding the best grapes to make wine from the very best regions. Today, this philosophy extends beyond Australia, to the bountiful soils of California, Napa Valley, Bordeaux, and China. Penfolds continues to Venture Beyond in 2024 and will celebrate 180 years of excellence; achieved through an alchemy of art and science. Through the passing of time, wine innovations have become great traditions and old and new generations continue to mark moments and create their own stories…. with a glass of Penfolds in hand. And so – almost two centuries since inception, Penfolds continues to write new chapters and proudly remains one of the world's most revered winemakers … now and for 'evermore'…

For more information visit: www.penfolds.com Facebook/Penfolds Twitter/Penfolds Instagram/Penfolds and YouTube/PenfoldsEST1844

SOURCE Penfolds

